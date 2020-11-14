CIRCLEVILLE — Are you looking for a career change or are a high school student considering what’s next? The Pickaway County Library is hosting a career exploration event this weekend.
The Pickaway County Library is hosting a Career Exploration event on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. in the Pickaway County District Public Library in Circleville.
“During this virtual event, participants will be able to talk to a real-life welder, commercial carpenter, plumber and journeyman electrician to find out about opportunities in those fields,” Michelle Callahan, community relations coordinator, said.
“Participants will be able to ask questions of the trades people,” Callahan said. “While originally targeted toward teens, this event is also open to adults who may be interested in a new career that does not require a college degree.”
To register participants can use the link, https://tinyurl.com/y4x8v2ud, to register or navigate to the library’s online calendar through their website. The event is expected to last about an hour and registrations can take place up to the 3 p.m. start time.
“Since this event will be hosted on Zoom, participants will need to register in advance thru the library’s online calendar,” Callahan said.