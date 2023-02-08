CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital has announced Casey Liddy as interim president, following the retirement of Tim Colburn.
Liddy will be responsible for hospital operations, strategic direction, future development and community healthcare services for Berger, serving the Pickaway County and Ross County communities.
Liddy was introduced to City Council and the Pickaway County Commissioners Tuesday. He said while his first official day was Monday, he’s been working “behind the scenes” for about a month.
“There’s a lot of history and knowledge in [former president Tim Colburn and John Edgar, chair of the lease oversight committee] and they’ve been very gracious with their time to bring me up to speed as quickly as they can,” he said.
Liddy started his career in healthcare administration more than 20 years ago earning his master’s degree in health administration.
“Over my career, I have worked in nursing, business development, analytics and strategic planning, all in support of clinical teams. Additionally, I’ve spent the last five years working closely with physician leaders in practice management, supporting service line program expansion in support of our local communities across Ohio,” he said.
The last five years Liddy has been with OhioHealth. Formerly, he led operations for heart and vascular, neuroscience and oncology service lines.
“My last five years have been spent working at the system level in bringing physicians to new practices in our regional communities. I’ve worked closely with [Colburn]. I know Berger well in support of cardiology practice, neurology practice and oncology. Those are important services for us today and for tomorrow.”
Liddy said he was proud to be a part of the leadership team at Berger.
“When you look at the work this team has done, it’s outstanding,” he said. “There is so much to be proud of. I will continue the good work our leadership team has achieved across our balanced score card, and I look forward to leading our team as we build upon those achievements. I’m confident we’ll continue to make great strides and improvements in the services we provide the community in the years to come.”
Liddy said from day one you can feel the love and pride those that work at Berger have for the community.
“It’s really something that’s easy to build upon when you have a foundation like that,” he said.
Liddy said his first priority is to continue the work and support the team at OhioHealth Berger and the patients.
“I am passionate about representing Berger within the community and the OhioHealth system,” he said. “My experience over the last five years at OhioHealth has allowed me to build relationships across our system that will remain strong as we work together to achieve our goals at Berger.”
“On top of the safety of the team members my top priority are the patients and families that trust us to take care of them each and every day,” he said. “I look forward to spending more time getting to know you and the community. Health systems don’t thrive without the support of the community. So we will continue to build that relationship with you.”
Liddy said he’s from Piqua Ohio, a town of similar size to Circleville north of Dayton. He graduated high school from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati
“This feels a lot like coming home to that,” he said.
Liddy is married to his wife, Marnie, for 21 years and has two boys, ages 15 and 11.
“They keep me busy with supporting the band which my son is in and coaching fifth grade basketball,” he said.
Colburn asked council to embrace Liddy as they have embraced him.
“Casey has demonstrated over the last four weeks and the last five years that he’s committed to making Berger stronger and better,” Colburn said. “As you have embraced me and my team please embrace him. It will make a big, big difference in local healthcare.”