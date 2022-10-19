CIRCLEVILLE — For the 15th time in Pumpkin Show history, Bob and Jo Liggett had the heaviest Pumpkin weighed at the 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show.
The Liggett's pumpkin weigh 1837.5 lbs, the third heaviest winner in the contest's history. Second place winner was John Pritchard with 1,438 and third was Brandon Wiggins with 1,347 lbs. In total 30 pumpkins were weighed.
"It's a relief that it's over," Liggett said. "When [the pumpkin] stopped growing when we had that first real cold spell I wish the Pumpkin Show was the next day," he said. "Then you're just sitting around hoping that one of the little spots won't develop into a problem, like a peach on the counter. Once it quits growing you'd like to get it weighed."
This year's Nancy Martin Award winning Pumpkin went to Carson VanCuren. VanCuren, 11, had his pumpkin weigh 419 lbs. The Nancy Martin Award goes to the "prettiest" pumpkin.
VanCuren said it felt good to win the award, he spent time after school and on weekends working to make his pumpkin the best it could be.
"My Great Uncle Bret wanted me and my brother to get into the Pumpkin Show," he said.
Liggett said it was great to have all the first time growers and pumpkins that were weighed this year.
"The 90 degree weather really caused problems with a lot of the growers," he said. "I was really glad we had the 27 Pumpkins. I'm really pleased about that. We had some really nice ones considering the weather. [Wiggins] was a new grower and did it all himself. He's a young guy and is the future of the Pumpkin Show. We need to keep the young people interested in the club."
Liggett said he had three Pumpkins but lost two earlier in the year.
"Evidently I didn't spray for insects at the right time because they got bacterial wilt which is brought by cucumber beetles or squash bugs," he said. "The other one was from a world record seed, 2,702 lb. pumpkin, and it grew so fast the blossom split and I lost it. [The winning pumpkin] is from a seed that's done well for other people, the Werner 1885. He grew that in 2019."
Rounding out the remaining pumpkins over 1,000 lbs. included Steven Thornhill with a 1205.5 lb. pumpkin, Dawn Wagner with a 1199 lb. pumpkin, Ryan Sheets with a 1017.5 lb. pumpkin and Ryan Morrison with a 1005.5 lb. pumpkin.
When Sheets' pumpkin was weighed, he was with his wife Miranda, who held their daughter River in her arms.
"We're ecstatic and happy we made it to the finish line," said Ryan Sheets, a first-time grower from Ashville. "We're really happy we made it — way bigger!"
Sheets shared his gardening secrets to growing the giant pumpkin.
"Fertilizing it, having the right seed, having the right soil are the main things," he said. "You have to be out there everyday watering it"
Miranda, "A lot of love and care is needed."
Pritchard, who was also second place in the 2021 contest, said he was happy with the result.
"We tried to move the pumpkin because it was growing so fast in August that it was going to grow over the vine and as we moved it we snapped the stem but it still grew to 1,438 lbs.," he said. "I'm pretty happy with it. You have to deal with the ups and downs."
Pritchard said the event was really more about the hobby than the results for him.
"I've got some really good friends that I've met through this, Ryan Morrison, Steven Thornhill, we talk all the time and it's really fun," he said.
Pritchard said he plans to be back again next year.
"One of these days I'm going to get first place," he said.
Anyone wanting to grow their own pumpkin can do so, and the Pumpkin Growers Association is hosting a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Pickaway County Library in Circleville.
"We invite anyone who is considering growing to come talk to the growers," he said. "We'll talk about how we distribute the seeds in March. From these pumpkins, anyone that joins our group will get a seed from my pumpkin or another one they like. We want to keep the interest going."
Anyone who joins next year will have a chance at the champion, as Liggett said he plans to grow again next year.
"I really want that one ton pumpkin," he said. "We're going to do her one more time."