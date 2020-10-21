CIRCLEVILLE — Bob Liggett of Circleville was named winner of the 2020 Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off held Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center. The win is the 14th for Liggett.
Liggett and his grandson Chase teamed up to grow the 1,755.5 lb. pumpkin that surpassed last year’s entry he grew with his wife, Jo, by more than 300 lbs.
“I didn’t expect to win at all,” said Liggett. “I thought I was going to be third. The stretch marks on the pumpkin mean that it’s trying to get bigger at the end and that’s what it did. I thought Rusty (Ortman) had it hands down. I’m disappointed for him.”
Liggett said it was “neat” to have his grandson Chase involved this year.
“The Pumpkins are so important to the fabric of the Pumpkin Show and it’s been so neat that I’ve been able to be a part of it for as long as I have,” Liggett said. “Maybe the Liggett name can keep going on the trophies for a long time.”
Ortman’s second place pumpkin came up just 30 lbs. short of the winner at 1,725.5 lbs. Steven Thornhill was third with a 1,644 lbs. pumpkin. In total, 7 pumpkins came in over 1,000 lbs. including Ethan and Brandon Grey who had one that weighed 1,302.5, a second pumpkin from Thornhill which was 1,178 lbs., Deserai Danner who had a 1124.5 lb. pumpkin, and Dawn Wagner who had a 1,073 lb. pumpkin. In total, 41 pumpkins were entered into the contest this year.
Thornhill was pleased with his showing, especially for only his second time growing. He grew a 754 lbs. pumpkin last year.
“I went back home after last year and did a bunch of homework, talked to growers in the area and applied it to my patch,” he said. “I was not expecting to get 1,600 lbs. at all. The pumpkin was measuring at 1,400 lbs. and I couldn’t believe it.”
Thornhill offered a big thank you to the Pumpkin Show Trustees, specifically Ernie Weaver, for pushing to have the event this year in the wake of the Pumpkin Show being canceled in full.
“We had a scare that we wouldn’t be able to weigh them but thanks to Ernie and the guys we were able to make it happen,” he said.
In addition to the heaviest pumpkin awards, the prettiest pumpkin is also awarded with the The Nancy L. Martin Prettiest Pumpkin Award. This year, the award went to Gale Hoover. The Pumpkin weighed 529.5 lbs. and was a vibrant orange color with an oval shape.
Liggett said this year was a good one for growing the giant gourds due to the hot and dry summer.
“It was dry this year so one of the biggest problems was getting them to last until October,” he said. “We’re the last weigh-off in the United States. Vine disease is typically a problem at the end of the year so having a dry year helped keep the vines healthy. I think that’s why we had so many this year.”
Looking ahead, Liggett said he’s already started planning for next year.
“The patch has already been marked out in the yard and the soil is already in the lab being analyzed to see what we need to add,” he said.
Pumpkin Show Weigh In pumpkins can be viewed during daylight hours at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center Thursday and Friday. The drive through viewings will allow people to see each of the pumpkins while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
On Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon, the Pumpkins will be removed along with the Pumpkin Tower. Pumpkins from the Pumpkin Tower will be given to children ages 10 and under who are present to receive them on a first come first serve basis.