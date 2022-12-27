CIRCLEVILLE — For the second year in a row, Light Up the Sky was a big hit with both first responders and the residents they went to visit.
The event is a way for local first responders to show support and spread holiday cheer to the people working in healthcare as well as patients who are inside healthcare facilities around Circleville.
They passed by Circleville Post Acute, Wyngate Senior Living Facility, Pickaway Manor, Brown Memorial, Kingston Mound Manor and OhioHealth Berger Hospital before ending at Logan Elm Healthcare last week.
“I can’t even put it into words, it was bigger than what I had expected,” Pete Bowers, organizer and Deputy at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, said. “At our first stop, pulling out of Wyngate there were cars still coming down Pontius Road. It was crazy.”
Bowers said with maybe one exception every first responder agency from Pickaway County participated in the event.
“It was everything we’d hope for seeing how many people showed up for it,” he said. “It wasn’t just the first responders but they brought their families out this time too. The kids were ecstatic to see Santa and Mr. Grinch. When you went by the nursing homes you could see so many smiles in each of the windows. I never imagined it would get as big as it was.”
It wasn’t just law enforcement that got a kick out of the event. Nikki Dillon, activity director at The Wyngate Senior Living Facility, shared what it meant for their residents. She included photos and videos of one particularly overjoyed resident.
“You all brought so much joy to the residents,” she said in an email to the first responder chain organizing the event. “Thank you so much. The residents waved at each and every one of you and was so happy.”
Bowers said the parade honored former Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Sargent Mark Hoffman as the grand marshal of the parade.
“It was very cool to have him there too,” he said.
Bowers said they are planning on having the event next year and in the future as long as it is something people want.
“We not only had double the amount of first responders but it seemed like we also had double the amount of people watching the parade,” he said. “Even with the weather we had people coming out of their houses and lining up on the streets to see it go by.”
“It seems like everything has really fallen into place and we couldn’t be happier with the response,” Bowers added
The first responders also received some extra goodies for participating this year as Box65 set up during the staging to provide coffee and hot chocolate and OhioHealth Berger staff members gave out cups with hot chocolate and candy canes in them.
“[OhioHeath Berger workers] were there handing them out personally to each of the first responders,” Bowers said. “That was really great.”