CIRCLEVILLE — United Way of Pickaway County has announced the 2021 United Way of Pickaway County Community Impact Award Winner is Sharon Link.
Link was chosen for her work with the Westfall Cares Foundation and the Pickaway County Emergency Homeless Shelter. Link has been on the board of directors at Westfall CARES since its inception in 2017 and has been volunteering at the shelter since November. She’s also a teacher at Westfall High School.
Nathan Anderson, United Way of Pickaway County Board Chair, expressed his thanks to the volunteers, and Link.
“Thank you for your service to this community and for all of our candidates for their exhaustive service to our community,” he said. “Their invaluable work has helped this community provide shelter, food, transportation, as well as physical and mental well being.”
Westfall School District Superintendent Jeff Sheets also offered his congratulations to Link following the announcement.
“We are always motivating our students to serve our community,” he said. “Sharon has been an inspiration to our students, a perfect example of someone who works tirelessly to better our community.”
Link, in a questionnaire submitted to United Way, shared her thoughts on volunteering.
“Volunteerism to me means being giving of your time and talents to help your community prosper and individuals gain their self worth,” she said. “Volunteering is a good way to selflessly give back to your community, instill a sense of pride in your surroundings and make valuable connections while helping those in need.”
Link was chosen among six other nominees, including Suzie McMullen Ebenhack, Karla Exline, Terrell Edwards, Mike and Cindy Wagner and Mark Denniston
The announcement was made on April 10 during a Facebook live event in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Link will have five scholarships presented to Pickaway County Students in her name this year at $500 each. Last year’s winner was Dale Thomas, now retired deputy with the Pickaway County Sherriff’s Office.