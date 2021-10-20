CIRCLEVILLE — Gwen Epps has been crowned as 2021 Little Miss Pumpkin Show.
She is joined on the court by Little Miss Pumpkin Show first attendant Brooklyn Steward and Little Miss Second Attendant Brenlee Hinkle.
Epps, 8, is from Circleville is a student at Circleville Elementary. Her parents are Tiffany and Joe Epps. She does not have any previous pageant experience.
“She loves Pumpkin Show,” Tiffany Epps said. “She parks cars and loves the rides and her grandparents come down. Pumpkin Show is life for her.”
Steward, 8, is from Williamsport and a student at Westfall Elementary. Her parents are Barbara and Cordell Steward.
“She’s been very excited and anxious, but she’s been excited to represent her school,” Barbara said.
Steward said Brookyln has previous experience having participated in baby pageants.
Hinkle, 7, is from Ashville and goes to Ashville Elementary. Her mother is Jessie Davis.
“She’s been absolutely ecstatic about this,” Davis said. “We’ve been practicing and she’s been watching [RuPaul’s] Drag Race. She has been very excited and this is what she likes to do.”
Hinkle previously has been in the Ashville 4th of July Court.
“My mother passed away last year, so she’s doing this in her honor,” she said.
This year, second-grade girls were judged instead of first grade, following no show in 2020.