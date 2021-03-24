CIRCLEVILLE — If you see a little more green today, it’s not St. Patrick’s Day, but rather Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day.
Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
Cerebral Palsy is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person’s ability to control his or her muscles.
Trevor Lane, a 2016 Logan Elm High School graduate, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at a young age, but despite what doctors have said, he hasn’t let that stop him from achieving his goals and dreams.
“My doctors told my parents that I would never be able to walk or talk and I’d be in a wheelchair my whole life and if I survived, I wouldn’t make it very long,” he said. “I did survive and as I got older and stronger, I moved from a walker to crutches and then I had a surgery to stretch my hamstrings and I was able to walk on my own without any assistance. It took me six years to walk without any devices.”
Lane said he was blessed to have attended Logan Elm.
“I was never bullied; I made lots of friends,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience there. Salt Creek is not very handicap-accessible, but all my friends and my teachers were so accommodating and that helped me.”
Lane then started wrestling in middle school and continued on to high school, winning only one match.
“That was a blast and now that I’ve graduated high school, I’m in college at God’s Bible College working on a degree in biblical studies,” he said.
Lane said those with Cerebral Palsy need three to five times more energy to move than the average person.
“In my wrestling, that was a challenge, but you’ve got to persevere and push through it,” he said.
Lane said despite Cerebral Palsy being one of the most common neurological conditions with 17 million people worldwide having it, it’s not as talked about as other disorders such as Autism or Down Syndrome.
“People see it as a child’s disability, but it doesn’t go away,” he said. “Kids with CP grow up just like everyone else and cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in the world. It’s very common and a lot of people think that if you have it, you walk with a limp, or if you have it bad, you’re in a wheelchair, it’s more than that.”
With Cerebral Palsy, as the person gets older, they have additional symptoms including tightened muscles and bone issues.
“My muscles are getting so tight they’re pulling my hips out of their sockets,” he said. “That’s not the most comfortable thing.”
Lane, who has written a book called “Victorious: On and Beyond the Mat,” where he shared his journey with Cerebral Palsy, said he’s wanted to open up and share his experiences so people can become more familiar with it.
“I try to post things that people have stereotyped that people with Cerebral Palsy couldn’t do,” he said. “We want people to know about Cerebral Palsy and the struggles that we go through. There’s a whole lot about Down Syndrome and Autism, and that’s great, but there’s not a whole lot about Cerebral Palsy. We may have a disability, but we want people to know that we’re still people, we crave community and we want people to get a better understanding of Cerebral Palsy.”
Lane is a preacher and public speaker and shares his story in an effort to connect with others at schools and churches.
“My relationship with God and Jesus is the most important thing in my life and I wanted to tie it in with how God can use even bad circumstances for good,” he said of his book.
“I want to inspire someone who is younger and has Cerebral Palsy and they feel like they can’t amount to anything because of their disability because that’s not true. Even if you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you can’t lead a successful and fulfilling life.”