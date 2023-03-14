CIRCLEVILLE — One Pickaway County family has found a purpose in their grief after their daughter was killed by a drunk driver.
Olivia Wright, 22, was known to those who love her as “Liv.” She was driving on State Route 104 in the early morning hours on Sept. 29, 2020 when another driver in a pickup truck crossed over into her lane and struck her vehicle. According to the accident report, Wright had less than two seconds to react. That driver had also struck several other objects before striking Wright’s vehicle.
Before the crash that took her life, Wright was described as a caregiver. The 2017 Teays Valley graduate worked with kids with special needs and was studying at Ohio University on her way to a degree in Early Childhood Development with a focus on special needs. She also ran a bakery business and used her proceeds to help those in need.
“She had a lot of passions,” Teresa Wright, Liv’s mother, said. “She had a love for people who had struggles in life not only with special needs, but people who also struggled with mental illness. She had the bakery she started in high school and she put all her funds towards giving gifts to people in nursing homes and the homeless. There wasn’t a second that didn’t go by that she didn’t feel like she needed to do something for others. She had the biggest heart and in her 22 years she did so much.”
Liv’s father Bryan added, “She was all about serving others.”
Following the crash, the legal process began for the man that struck her. He was officially indicted on Jan. 11, 2021. It was during this more than yearlong court process that Bryan called up Ohio Representative Mark Johnson about changing the OVI law.
Bryan said he made that call because he just felt anger and wanted to find a place to put it, to make changes so no other family had to go through what they have.
“From the very onset of this thing it was apparent the law is just atrocious,” he said. “The man that killed our daughter was three times the legal limit, was uninsured, crashed his truck on three separate occasions en-route to killing our daughter. I’m not sure that people understand what being three times the legal limit means and what it does to your body but you’re to the point of blackouts. That’s what happened to him.”
According to a 2017 study, Ohio was ranked 49th out of the 51 states and the District of Columbia in terms of how strict penalties and prevention of OVI offenses were. Some of the metrics included were minimum jail time for a first offense, when OVI is considered a felony, additional penalties for higher blood alcohol levels, minimum fines, requirements for ignition interlock, and increased insurance costs.
Ohio law has designations and provisions for high tests and extreme OVI but when it comes to vehicular manslaughter, a high test is not mentioned in that specific charge. Bryan said the first time he broke down was when he found out how drunk the driver was that killed Liv.
“The judge thinks this is a guy who went to the ballgame and had one too many and is driving home and killed someone,” Bryan said. “God forbid that person needs to be held accountable but [the guy who killed Liv] wasn’t that guy and he was negligent and that made me angry. I felt like I had no voice with the judge for the crime was committed against our daughter.”
Teresa shared in that feeling.
“I was struggling quite a bit and I do believe that it is a positive outlet to help any other people in these situations to make the changes and make penalties higher so other people don’t have to experience what we’ve experienced,” she said.
According to court records, the man that killed Liv was sentenced in November 2021 to five years in prison. In addition, he has to serve three years probation after his release and received a lifetime suspension without work privileges for his driver’s license.
That’s something Liv’s Law, the nickname for Ohio House Bill 37, looks to change. The bill, if passed and signed by the governor, will increase the penalties for OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide. Currently the bill is in committee and had the first hearing in the Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee on March 7.
“It’s a huge task to take to change the law,” Teresa said. “It’s sad that we’re the 49th state that’s the least strict. We’re at the very bottom of the barrel when it comes to penalizing drunk drivers. I felt like [the courts] had very little respect for Liv and our family and more respect was given to the drunk driver.”
Bryan added, “Ohio doesn’t have a good track record.”
Rep. Johnson, who previously represented the western half of Pickaway County before redistricting, is one of the sponsors of the bill.
“What happened to Liv was a great tragedy, one that should not have happened if the impaired drive took responsibility, however they chose otherwise,” he said. “Many Ohioans have witnessed other similar tragedies. As a lawmaker that represents the Wright family, I feel compelled to take action to increase the penalties for impaired driving, especially repeat offenders where a death occurs because of their negligence.”
Bryan said he wasn’t sure how he’d feel if the law is passed and signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
“I don’t know if I’ll feel vindicated or not,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll find any closure because there are so many gaping holes in the law when it comes to OVI in Ohio. I think in a lot of ways that it’ll be a bittersweet day. I’m going to be elated and find a great deal of satisfaction standing beside the governor when it happens but I’m thinking where does my obligation end.”
There’s a long way to go for the bill, should it be forwarded out of committee it’ll go on to the full Ohio House for a vote. Then it’ll be sent to the Ohio Senate where it’ll go through their process before it heads to the governor’s desk.
Teresa said that if the law is passed, she doesn’t think it’ll help her much with the grief and the loss of her daughter.
“This is something that we’ve done in Liv’s name and I know she’d be proud of that,” she said. “But her loss is always there standing in front of us and my heart is always broken. I don’t think it’s explainable the loss you experience when you lose a child. I’ve learned that the hard way.”
To follow House Bill 37, visit the legislation page at https://ohiohouse.gov/legislation/135/hb37.