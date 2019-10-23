CIRCLEVILLE — Are there leftover or unwanted prescription medications or vaping devices in your home that you want to dispose of? The Circleville Police Department can help you out with that this weekend.
The Circleville Police Department is teaming up with the Circleville Fire Department for National Drug Take Back Day. Officers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Circleville Fire Department Station 1 located at 586 N. Court St. to collect prescription medication from residents that drop them off.
Officers will be on hand to collect potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. This time around — vaping items, including devices and cartridges, will also be accepted. No needles, sharp objects or liquids will be accepted for disposal nor lithium ion batteries.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs and a majority of those drugs came from family and friends’ home medicine cabinets. The April event nationwide collected more than 468 tons of medication.
Most recently the department had a similar event at the end of April of this year with a similar setup.
Circleville Police Officer David McIntyre said medications change all the time and this is a way to keep people from misusing them intentionally or unintentionally.
“Family members pass away or people can change medications and if they bring them in then they don’t end up on the street,” he said. “There’s less drugs out there for people to misuse.”
McIntyre said the DEA handles the drugs once they’re accepted by the police officers.
“We don’t really have to deal with them,” he said.
McIntyre said bringing in the drugs is the safest way to dispose of them, especially instead of flushing the drugs down the toilet.
“While flushing drugs is the easiest way, it’s not good for the groundwater or the environment,” McIntyre commented. “It goes back into the drinking water. By doing it this way we can collect the items and get them out of the home.”
Brian Thompson, Circleville Fire Chief, said the plan for their location at the department is to have a drive-thru using one of the station’s bays to make it easier for people to get in and out.
“We’ll get the ladder out and let them use the north bay,” Thompson remarked. “We’ve got oodles of cones that they set out and they drive right through, drop them off and then drop right out.”
Thompson said no matter the weather people would have an easier time.
“We’ll just set everything up and rain or shine we can have it,” he added.
In addition to Drug Take Back Day, there is a drop box for medication at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office in the lobby, located at 600 Island Road and at OhioHealth Berger Hospital at the 210 Sharon Road entrance.