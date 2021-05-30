CIRCLEVILLE — If you’ve got Pumpkin Show pictures that you’d like to be cemented with a story of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, now’s your chance.
Tonya Bess, a local artist, is organizing a pictorial book, The Pumpkin Show in Photos — 1903-2020, with photos from the Circleville Pumpkin Show throughout the years, dating back to the early festivals, including the first in 1903 all the way through the 2020 events that took place instead of the Pumpkin Show.
However, Bess said she’s missing some time periods, including a limited quantity from 1990’s and from last year’s show that canceled.
“I have lots of old photos from the early days, but I’m looking for photos from the 1990’s and early 2000’s of some of the iconic things that we do,” she said. “They can also be of random things. I want as quality of photos as I can get, but it’s anything that brings back a good memory for people.
With people’s help, it’s going to be a 12-by-12 book,” she said.
Bess said like in the 1940’s during World War II, there were alternative things to the Pumpkin Show and she’s also looking to feature those in the book as well.
“I’m trying to get pictures of those things too,” she said. “Anything that took place as an alternate, like the event at Hargus Lake, but I don’t have any pictures of that. I want to show people in the future what we did instead.”
Bess said it would be a colorized book and everyone who submits will be given photo credit.
“Even the black and white photos will be colorized,” she said.
If anyone wants to submit pictures, they can send them to Bess at her email tbess@frontier.com.
“I make no guarantees that any picture I receive will make it in,” she said.