CIRCLEVILLE — Local artist Steve Spicer will have a one-man gallery show in Downtown Circleville starting next month.
The show, titled “Prints and Drawings by Steve Spicer,” will start April 1 and run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 24, 2022. Spicer said he has had shows in the past, but none on this scale before.
“I consider this a distinct honor to have been able to make this show with ArtsaRound,” Spicer said. “They’ve been very, very helpful in all the detail work and all the surrounding things they’ve been doing. This is a small-town version of a big-time gallery.”
Spicer is known for his water-colored block prints, and pen and ink drawings set the scene.
“I turned to printmaking as a major means of artistic expression,” Spicer said. “It is my creative intent to share with you the beauty I see all around me, expressed through the framework of traditional art and craft.”
The multiple-edition prints are printed from hand-carved linoleum blocks, many of which are hand water colored. Also being displayed are pen and ink drawings.
Spicer graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in art education and after graduating, he began his teaching career.
“Early on in my university experience, I had a conference with Don Davis, another native Circlevillian who was at the time head of the art department at Ohio state,” he said.
“It was his advice to me not to pursue a fine arts degree because there were already enough starving artists in the world. He felt I should get my degree in art education where I could make a decent living and still be involved in the arts. I took his advice and I never looked back.”
Spicer said his inspiration comes from works of art at Colonial Williamsburg’s craft program and by Kentucky Appalachian handcraft traditions.
“I was fortunate in those early days to get a volunteer position in the craft program at what was then The Ohio Village of the Ohio Historical Society,” he said.
It was there where he spent some time in the print shop and he learned to set type and make wood engravings in the 19th Century tradition.
“I was there five years and over that time, I came to know most of the craft people, including the printer, Dale Starr, especially well,” he said.
“Dale encouraged me to do more of that kid of work. The prints you see are linoleum block prints. He worked in wood engraving and I’ve had a class in it, but I prefer the linoleum block because it’s one of the first processes I learned and one I taught.”
Spicer said he first got into his style after a student of his inspired him with their own creation; he then took more influence from Starr.
“Things with a lot of pattern and texture really appear to me,” he said. “[Starr] did a lot of detail at the print shop and I followed in his footsteps.
“One of my students did a really nice print of an old barn with a slate roof and vertical siding that I thought it was neat and thought I could do that. Those two things were what kicked it off.”
Spicer’s art has expanded over the years, including making dulcimers and banjos and building upon his experience with gunsmithing, of which he apprenticed during his time at the Ohio Village.
“I make 18th Century-style long rifles, I am a furniture builder, a rug hooker, a tinsmith, a potter, a cooper, a stained glass artist, a basket maker and I work on old houses in my spare time,” Spicer wrote in the Spring 2020 Pickaway Quarterly.
An artist Meet and Greet Gala is to be held Sunday, April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the gallery, which is located at 135 West Main Street in Downtown Circleville.
“We always enjoy hosting Mr. Spicer in our Gallery.” JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Vice President, said.
“He is an accomplished artist and a local favorite. Most people from Pickaway County recognize his work.”