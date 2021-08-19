CIRCLEVILLE — Local artist Steven Riggs will have his realism on full display next month at the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle.
His show, “The Human Factor,” will be on display from Sept. 3 through Sept. 26. The exhibit includes paintings and portraits in oil, graphite and mixed media and includes scenes in nature that has an element in it, which has been affected by the presence of humans.
“My work is realism in the tradition of the Post-Renaissance era — very classical using only archival materials,” Riggs said. I also do several portraits throughout the year. I have taught extensively over the last 20 years. My work has been exhibited in solo shows at key galleries such as The Shremschock Gallery, Art and Home in the Short North Arts District and The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio.”
Riggs was born in Detroit, Michigan before his family moved to Central Ohio in 1971. He’s had studio space both in Circleville and Columbus for many years and his work has been featured in private and public collections across the United States.
“We are so excited to finally be hosting Steven in our new gallery space” JP Pennell, gallery director and ArtsaRound Vice President, said. “He has been a big supporter of our organization for years and I have personally been to his other gallery shows and we are very honored he chose to display at ArtsaRound.”
The show will be open for viewing 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through September. Riggs will host a meet and greet on Sept. 11 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 135 West Main Street in Circleville.