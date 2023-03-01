CIRCLEVILLE — Several local authors gathered downtown last weekend to promote their work, all part of an initiative by ArtsaRound to showcase local art.
Dale Herron, ArtsaRound president, said the event is an idea they’ve had for a while in order to bring the artists together and in turn generate more interest and exposure. About a dozen authors were in attendance.
“It was a large variety of genres that were represented,” Herron said. “We had poetry, historical fiction, nonfiction, children’s books. I think every author was able to make a sale of some sort. We had a large amount of visitors come in and and had some connections between authors.”
Authors included; Jennifer Rainey, Pete Hartinger, Gerhard Maroscher, Bob Good, Jane Shaw, Jim Flanagan, Amy Randall McSorley, Dr. Larry Powell, Darin Sims, Josiah Sims, Mary McFarland.
“One of our big things is to help the authors network,” Herron said. “They don’t get a chance to connect a whole lot and it was a good opportunity to make that happen.”
Herron said they’ll likely do the event again in the future, although a date had yet to be set.
“There were a few authors that we know of we couldn’t get in touch with and we’ll expand it for next time,” he said. “This was a dry run to see what would happen.”
Herron shared a big vision he has for the ArtsaRound Gallery.
“We have our art vault in the corner and I’d like to make that into mini book store,” he said. “A lot of the authors don’t have a local place to exhibit their work. Id’ be my dream to have that be stocked full of books by local authors.”
Herron shared their next event, March 11, will feature Shaw who is presenting the history of the Marifield Bank building, which is where the Gallery is located.
“[Shaw] is coming from the historical society to come to the history of the building and how it fit into the circle downtown,” he said. “We get so many people wanting to know about the building this is getting answers straight from the source. You can see the ins and outs of it.”
ArtsaRound is a non-profit organization based in Circleville with the mission to “nurture all art forms creatively by providing local artists exposure, promotion, education, fiscal support, and scholarship opportunities. Our art advocacy builds a stronger community to enrich Pickaway County.”
The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is located at 135 W. Main St. in Circleville.