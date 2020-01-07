CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose honored a local business Friday as part of its Business Spotlight Initiative.
Vitatoe Aviation was honored by LaRose’s office Friday as a part of the December Ohio Business spotlight, an initiative designed to “highlight strong businesses that can serve as examples of Ohio’s economic potential.”
LaRose chose to honor aviation for December. Dec. 17 is Wright Brothers Day to honor Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight.
“Aviation is Ohio’s past, present and future,” LaRose said. “As the industry has evolved, so has Ohio’s ability to stay ahead of the curve.”
Vitatoe Aviation is a general aviation supplemental type certificate modification developer that has facilities at the Pickaway County Airport. Customers of the business include operators of Cessna aircraft in Australia, Guatemala, Canada and throughout the United States.
Larry Vitatoe, owner of Vitatoe Aviation, said it was great to be honored by the secretary of state.
“It’s very nice and we appreciate the recognition,” Vitatoe said. “I tell people I never dreamed that I’d be hot-rodding airplanes. I tell people we make them go faster, run cooler, and use less fuel.”
Vitatoe got his start after selling his car dealership in 1998 with a desire to buy an airplane.
“I thought if I didn’t do it then, then I never would,” he added. “I flew out of the Ross County Airport and the airplane was a Cessna P2010. It was a six cylinder, six passenger, pressurized aircraft and I enjoyed flying it but the engine was a problem, it ran hot and used a lot of fuel. It was not the best.”
As a result of that airplane, Vitatoe said he was put in touch with others in the aviation community including a designated engineering representative and modified his airplane.
“It worked great so I wondered if other people would be interested in it,” Vitatoe remarked.
With that the business was born. It started with conversions, bringing airplanes in and doing them locally, and now they’ve shifted to creating kits that have been shipped all over North and South America.
“We do the engine and send it out in these great big boxes and they’re installed in the planes in other locations,” he continued. “We’ve done about 65 in total, three in Australia, one in Guatemala, three in Canada, and the rest have been in the U.S.”
Vitatoe said one cool part about his business is that they bring in revenue from out of state.
“We have a mostly word of mouth business. Most of that business is exterior to Ohio, which is nice because it brings in outside revenue to the state. We have a staff of four people plus some part-time people,” Vitatoe concluded.