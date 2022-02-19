CIRCLEVILLE — There’s no shortage of Black history to share in Pickaway County, as evidenced by the displays and speakers the Pickaway County Historical Society has brought to the Clarke-May Museum located at 162 West Union Street.
Jane Shaw, co-curator of the exhibit, has filled the front room of the museum with history.
“There’s so much history in that one room,” Shaw said. “We’re honoring not only the Underground Railroad through Circleville, but also the wonderful Black families who have lived here since Circleville began.”
Among the items on display include large portraits of Johnathon Dreibach and his wife, Mary, who were widely known slavery abolitionists in town. The exhibit also includes a letter the then mayor of Circleville wrote to the mayor of New Orleans when a young Black boy was stolen from his parents and sold into slavery demanding that he be returned.
There is a display and information on Sandy Hill, a prominent athlete, and his family who visited the museum last year.
Another major display is on the Hanby Family, including Reverend William Hanby who created an Underground Railroad station and lived in Circleville before moving to Westerville.
Hanby’s son, Benjamin Hanby, is also well known for his part in helping his father and writing an anti-slavery ballad, “Darling Nelly Gray” in 1856.
“The Hanby family made their home in Circleville and were instrumental in helping slaves to safety,” Shaw said.
Shaw said the exhibit came from an idea she had two to three years ago and she contacted local historian Deborah Wright, who is also a member of the Pickaway County African American Heritage Association, to have a display in the museum and a very intricate quit that demonstrated the Underground Railroad paths through Ohio from Cathy Nelson.
“I knew of [Wright’s] work, but I had no idea the extent of her research,” Shaw said.
“I contacted her about the exhibit many times and she had no idea that we’d given her an entire room. During that time, I began working with Cathy Nelson on that National Registry of the Southern Descent of the Ohio and Erie Canal. We talked on our many journeys about the Underground Railroad through Circleville and Ohio.”
It was from those discussions that the three were able to come together and share their research.
“We found photos and articles and were able to frame some and create notebooks that are full,” she said.
“It’s really come together. We have some very successful Black people who were raised in Circleville and Pickaway County that Debbie continues to document, showing their journey to success. We have so many great stories and they all need to be told.”
Nelson, who received the quilt after she gave a talk a few years ago, said it was great to have it on display publicly again.
“The quilt use to travel around several years ago, but it has not been shown in quite some time,” she said.
“I’m very happy to be able to share it with the people of Pickaway County and to have it there at the Clarke-May Museum, which I think is one of the best local museums that I’ve seen here in Ohio.”
Nelson said she knew that Black History Month is the focus this year, but she wants people to understand that there is so much history to share, especially in Pickaway County.
“I hope people take away the lessons and the history of African Americans in Pickaway County and know what their contributions have been,” Nelson said.
“Their contributions have been huge and I don’t think people know that. I’m glad those stories are coming out and a lot of that is due to [Wright]. She’s quite the researcher and the information she has to share is not only with the citizens of Pickaway County, but the citizens of Ohio. What she has done and found, I think is a huge plus for the county.”
Nelson called the Clarke-May Museum “one of the best house museums in Ohio.”
“I am thrilled that [Shaw] has been able to put this exhibit together and she is a strong advocate for the museum,” Nelson said.
“All the work she’s done there is absolutely outstanding. When I say and I truly mean it, that it’s one of the best local house museums. The collections there are absolutely outstanding.
“If residents of Circleville and Pickaway County have not been to visit the museum, it’s the place to go. I will spread the news far and wide as I travel around to have people come there and see the museum and hear all the different stories.”
One of Shaw’s childhood friends, George Hill, also helped share some of the info on display dating back to 2017.
“This has been a dream to make our wonderful African Americans that grew up here proud to bring their families to see the exhibit,” she said.
“I want to share each of their stories. My friend George Hill walked in the door and smiled at me in 2017. He said, ‘I heard you were here. I have things for the museum.’ That was the day the Black history began for our display. I wish he could see it now.”
In addition to the display downstairs that was created, there is other history upstairs that contains information and artifacts from more recent periods of time.
“There is a lot more things upstairs that we didn’t bring down,” she said.
There are two more open houses left during Black History Month, including one today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The other will be next Saturday on Feb. 27.
“The display will be here everyday that we are open now through Feb. 27,” Shaw said. “Both [Nelson and Wright] plan to be there on the 27th.
Nelson said her talks go into the local contributions to the Underground Railroad and how the people of Pickaway County reacted.
“I hope people will take away the contributions that African Americans have made,” Nelson added.
“I hope people will take away how Pickaway County was involved in the Underground Railroad and it wasn’t widely accepted here, and those who did participate in it had to really work underground. I hope people learn that story.”