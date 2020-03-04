CIRCLEVILLE — Birthdays are a time where the youth wait eagerly to be showered with presents and good fortune. For one child in Circleville, he has opted to give good to others by requesting food donations rather than presents for his birthday this year.
Kyler Brady is a nine-year-old boy from Circleville, and has chosen to accept food donations as part of his birthday celebration. His mother, Allanah Brady, has been supportive of his choice to help others since he first thought of the idea nearly five years ago. Throughout those years, Kyler has consistently donated food to local food pantries during that time.
Kyler is also a very active child who participates in multiple sports. The third-grader does wrestling and qualified for the state tournament on his birthday this year, Feb 23. He also plays baseball, soccer and basketball.
According to his mother, Kyler first thought of the idea when he was just five years old after observing a neighbor doing the same thing. Kyler then questioned his mother on why someone would forgo getting present and instead make charitable donations.
“So, together, we did a little research into our community and the need for non-perishable goods at our local food bank,” Allanah told The Circleville Herald.
She added that after researching with her son, Kyler began to notice how other children were in need of food. In Ohio, according to the organization Feeding America, one out of every five children are subjected to food insecurity.
Additionally, one out of every seven people in the State of Ohio fall under the guidelines of being food insecure. In Ohio, according to Feeding America, more than 1.6 million people have difficulties with hunger.
Out of that number, approximately over 500,000 are children.
In the topic of food insecurity, the State of Ohio has implemented programs for food assistance. Reasoning for people in food insecurity has been attributed to poverty and income for families and individuals. Feeding America estimated that it would cost over $700 million with the average cost of a meal being $2.74 per person. More information can be found on Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2019 study through its website.
The federal government also has the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better known as food stamps. The program gives families and individuals the ability to purchase food. In the state, roughly 39 percent of households on SNAP benefits also have children.
After being educated on what some are going through in the area, it moved Kyler in such a way that he too wanted to request for food donations rather than presents for his birthday.
Kyler’s mother also educated him on the food assistance program at his school which some of his classmates utilize. Allanah stated that the population at his school falls under the state guidelines as some students have a hard time getting meals. She stated that his school is at 100 percent when it comes to food assistance.
“He decided that he also wanted to take food instead of presents,” Allanah said. “There’s definitely people that he knows, that he might not be aware of that doesn’t have access to food.”
This year marks the fifth time Kyler has decided to donate food for his birthday with help from the community. Allanah explained that every year has been an increase from the last. The first time Kyler did his donation, it filled one shopping cart. Last year, Kyler was able to collect enough food to fill five shopping carts.
“Of course it makes me feel proud,” Allanah stated. “He is a very, very kind and thoughtful kid so I am extremely proud of him every year, it’s more and more.”
This year, Kyler is being assisted by Brad Jacobs at Jacobs Insurance Services LLC as a drop off location for his food drive. Locals in the community can drop off food to the business at 128 Watt St. in Circleville between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Kyler’s food drive will run until March 10. People are welcome to contact his mother via email at allanahlane4@gmail.com.
“He is an inspiration to see children at that age with that type of attitude,” Jacobs commented.
Kyler will be donating his food to the local Pickaway County Community Action Organization’s food pantry after March 10. Executive Director Becky Hammond is familiar with Kyler and his efforts over the past few years.
“He is such an outstanding little man,” Hammond told The Circleville Herald. “Each year, it seems like he gets more and more stuff. We are excited to see what he brings in this year.”
Kyler’s food drive has been a personal project for him over the years. This year, he hopes to make an impact and get people the help they need when it comes to hunger and food.
“I want to help people and kids to have food,” Kyler commented. “More food, less toys. Thank you for all the donations.”