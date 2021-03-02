CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville small business has a chance at a $5,000 grant, but needs your help to do so.
Uniquely Yours on West Main Street in Circleville is one of 20 finalists in a pitch competition hosted by the Women’s Small Business Accelerator (WSBA). This is the second year of WSBA’s contest.
Applicants of the contest must have a woman-owned business and in addition to a physical application, they had to submit a video pitch of how they’ve done to keep surviving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five videos that receive the most votes will move on to a live competition on March 11 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the WSBA’s Facebook page. First place is $5,000, second place will receive $1,500 and third place will receive $500.
Pam Seeds, Uniquely Yours owner, said she’s been trying to get grants where she could and she thought this would be a fun way to try to find grant money.
“This one popped up and I thought it sounded really interesting,” she said. “I’m a woman and over 60 and the concept was completely different. I’d never done anything like this before and I thought it would be fun. I have no idea with the voting what to expect, so we’re telling everyone to just vote.”
Seeds said last year was particularly difficult and they’ve had to make changes to stay afloat, including offering more boutique-style options, including selling masks and t-shirts to help pay the bills.
“We’re still struggling this year,” she said. “Since the governor announced last week they would allow proms, things have been looking up but when I applied for this, we were looking at our major business not being here again this year.”
Seeds received some grant money through the city’s grant program last summer for downtown businesses.
“I’ve been trying to get grants like crazy,” she said. “It’s different than what I’ve ever had to do. We’ve never needed to get loans to survive. We’ve been looking at everything I qualify for.”
Uniquely Yours' video, which is about four and a half minutes, was filmed in the shop with help from the store employees.
“The grant from what I read, you had to pitch what you did to get yourself through the COVID-19 pandemic and keep your business up and running,” she said. “When we couldn’t sell prom dresses, we started selling other things, so that’s what we showed on the video, the t-shirts, soaps, signs and masks. We were trying to pitch what we did.”
Seeds said the money, if she were the winner, would be amazing.
“I’m going to be triple that behind by not having a full prom season,” she said. “That will help me be able to continue to fill the store and with some t-shirt sales, get me through the summer to homecoming.”
Seeds said she hopes that sales return to what they were before, but if not, they’ve adapted.
“The community has been so supportive and I’ve had friends come in and help,” she said. “
To view all the videos and vote, visit https://woobox.com/7qyrdr.