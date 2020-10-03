CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway WORKS along with the Ohio State University Pickaway County Extension have gathered stories from local women in business to share with High school students as they decide on their post secondary options.
They’re providing a virtual networking opportunity with a recorded question and answer session with a roundtable of local businesswomen.
Those that participated included Katie Logan Hedges, director of operations at Forjak Industrial, Bethany Reid, VP of administration and marketing at Health Care Logistics, Heidi White, VP and branch manager of Kingston National Bank in Circleville, Jessica Mullins Executive VP and chief operations officer for the Savings Bank in Circleville, Joy Ewing, director for Pickaway County JFS and Stacey Sark VP of Operations for Mid-Ohio Water Management.
Meghan Thoreau, extension educator at the OSU extension office, said the gathering of the businesswomen was to celebrate national businesswomen’s day.
“The program was held to inspire the next generation of businesswomen,” Thoreau said. “The recorded webinar lets everyone share and explore career pathways, life lessons, reflections and provides a networking opportunity in follow-up.”
Thoreau said they wanted high school students to see this especially.
“The targeted audience is primarily high school students, considering education and career paths, but of course it speaks to profession women in general interested to learn more of their local business community or at a career decision fork in their own lives,” she said.
The webinar and related highlight posts in the Mind Stretched Blog are free to those that signup for access. The blog posts will feature each individual career path in more depth than in the webinar. To sign up for the webinar visit go.osu.edu/businesswomen.
“The businesswomen described their current role and shared insights into the life decisions and professional careers that have led them to their current career path,” Thoreau said. “Each of the professionals involved in the program are being interviewed for an individual post to provide more details about their life and professional careers and advise for young professionals.”
To subscribe visit u.osu.edu/mindstretched and subscribe to receive the regular posts highlighting the careers of businesswomen in the community.