CIRCLEVILLE — Gathering for breakfast can be very productive, as the Workforce Action and Advocacy Coalition has showed in their policy breakfast with Pickaway County elected officials and local leaders to discuss several important issues and topics facing the community.
The group, made of several stakeholders representing business, education and workforce, has formed the coalition to identify challenges facing local employers in an effort to find and develop solutions to those issues.
The two-hour meeting last Friday morning went over eight different topics, including childcare, the benefits cliff, state workforce programs, transportation, housing, career technical education, career pathways, and education funding.
The roughly 30 people in attendance spoke up about their own organizations and offered information, advice and potential actionable steps that their group could take to help solve any number of the topics.
One of the reasons of the meeting was to tackle the low labor-participation rate of 55.2 percent; meaning of every working age adult who is eligible, 55 in 100 are actually working.
In the aftermath of the meeting, many members of the coalition said they thought the meeting went well and was productive for them and their organizations.
Ivory Harlow, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, was the facilitator for the meeting, moving the topics along. The chamber is one of the coalition members.
“I think the participation from our elected officials was great and they were enthusiastic to work with us,” Harlow said.
“The workforce coalition has been having conversations on a monthly, sometimes weekly basis, for about six months and we started with almost two pages of things we wanted to move the needle on and we whittled it down to the eight things we discussed today.”
Harlow said the eight things are linchpins that if they’re moved a little bit, they can have a wider impact on the community.
“I think they really resonated with the representatives in the room,” she said. “Seeing them nodding and sharing how they’re already working on some of these things, I think we really hit the nail on the head.”
Harlow said there are a few actionable things they can do, such as take people from other areas who have already created programs or models to do things and apply them locally.
“We could implement some of those programs and maybe some of those best practices and implementing those here to solve local problems,” she said.
Christy Mills, executive director of Pickaway WORKS — one of the entities involved in the coalition — said the meeting was a good way for the policymakers and those locally doing the work to get a chance to learn what is happening locally.
“I want them to get to know our work better and what we’re doing because we’ve got so much already in place that if we could have their support, we could do so much more and amplify our impact,” Mills said.
“We also need to learn what else is going on out there and to learn about all the good work happening in the state. Communication and networking will benefit all of us.”
Mills said the meeting was about relationships and how they can benefit the community.
“The good work that is ongoing was built on good relationships and opportunities like today. It gave us a chance to grow and amplify our work to help more people,” she said.
Jonathan Davis, superintendent of Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center — another member of the coalition — said he was impressed with the local engagement.
“I’m very impressed...from a state perspective, for them to come and meet in our community,” he said. “This was a really productive conversation.”
Davis said when it comes to actionable steps, he has a “huge number” of applications for some of his programs and he’ll work to meet those.
“We have juniors really interested in taking career tech and we’ll be looking through to see how we can expand campus to get as many students on campus, or perhaps working with our partner districts or other organizations to provide opportunities for students,” he said.
“That’s what I’m going to dive into — how to build the opportunity for all 500 to 600 kids who want the opportunity and however that works.”
Davis said there were people at the roundtable, some he met for the first time, who want to be a part of the solution.
“We all want to connect the kids to the opportunities, which are incredible right now,” he said.
“Either through their home school, or the career center, it’s kids being paid incredible wages; but if they want to go on to college, they’ll pay for that too.”
Davis said he takes meetings, like the one held on Friday, as one of opportunity.
“We saw where a bunch of opportunities are and if we can take advantage of at least a few of them, we can make a huge difference here in Pickaway County and in Ross County,” he said.
Joy Ewing, Pickaway County Job and Family Services Executive Director, said there were a lot of good ideas at the meeting, including things that spurred ideas to help bridge the gaps.
“It was a lot of very good discussion,” she said.
Ewing said talking about career exploration and potentially partnering with Pickaway WORKS is something JFS might look into.
“How can we help to partner with Pickaway WORKS, or with the technical schools to focus on career exploration?” she asked.
“This was a very good discussion and when it came to the passage of a senate bill, I didn’t know that had passed, so I’m going to research it more.”
Ewing said Pickaway County flourishes because of local relationships, and sitting down and connecting with others is key to future success.
“We talked about low-hanging fruit and there are some things just our group has been able to accomplish by talking about them” she said.
“It’s not going to be one big thing that solves these issues. It’s going to be a bunch of little things.”
Ryan Scribner, economic development director at Pickaway Progress Partnership — Pickaway County’s economic development entity and member of the coalition — said he’s committed to the meeting not turning into “just talk” and actually acting on some of the ideas and information shared.
“We can’t be content,” he said.
“It could be easy right now; we’ve had a lot of growth and we have three percent unemployment and how that’s the lowest it’s ever been and things are so good.
“That’s not the number to focus on, we can’t be content with that. We can’t be content with 55 percent workforce participation, we can’t be content with 1 in 6 in our community being on some form of public assistance.”
Scribner called for a meeting later this fall to include other shareholders and issued a challenge for people to do the homework and report the progress they’ve made.
“We didn’t get into this situation overnight and a lot of these situations are outside of our control, but what we want to do here locally is focus on things that are in our control,” he said.
“We heard really cool examples of things, we have changed from discussions in the last few weeks and months and we need to build on those.”
The plan moving forward is to meet again with additional potential stakeholders in the fall and update on progress of some of the initiatives and ideas presented. A date for that meeting has not yet been set.
“I think we’re going to go forth with our list of eight to make some progress in the next six months. We’ll keep these topics, but in discussions, we’ll bring some additional elected officials and we know it takes a group of folks to write these bills and take care of things at the state and federal level,” Harlow said.
“I think the room might look a little different with a more expansive room of folks, and also inviting some people from outside our current industries into our coalition may help grow it.”