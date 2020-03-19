PICKAWAY COUNTY — The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is one that’s being handled at the local level and Pickaway County’s villages and communities are stepping up to the task of serving their communities while working to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Village of Ashville has created a resource for residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and orders from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
The Village created the COVID-19 community page that has resources for residents from health and safety tips, to applying for unemployment and messages from the administration, including a few different village offices. There is also information related to employment and from health organizations.
Franklin Christman, Ashville Village Administrator, said he wanted to create an easy to navigate resource for those locally after he saw a lot of state and federal information. There is also a page for local social media links to follow businesses and organizations who are providing updates.
“There were a lot of resources out there but it was scattered and most of it was geared towards the state or major metropolitan areas,” Christman told The Circleville Herald. “So I thought we needed to have information for what’s going on in terms of what’s happening in the Village and the county.”
As of this week, the Village offices are closed to the public but employees are still working.
In a letter to the community, Mayor Chuck Wise made several announcements including that the Village will not be doing any utility shut offs during this period, and that employees will be working as normal but will try to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible.
Ashville Police Chief Jeff George announced that the department is not responding to non-emergency calls in person and is handing non-emergency calls that require documentation over the phone. He reassured the public that his office is, however, still handing emergency situations.
“We will always respond to threats of physical harm in progress or felony in progress calls,” George said. “My first concern is the safety and wellbeing of my officers and staff, the residents of Ashville and the general public. Other law enforcement agencies are developing their COVID-19 procedures. We are working in collaboration with them. Therefore there may be future changes to a specific way these policies are implemented.
George said people should still call 911 in an emergency and if they need to reach the department to call 740-983-3112.
“Most importantly we will still always do the job we have sworn to do, we’ll just do it in a little different way for the time being,” he commented.
The Utility Department announced that all interest and penalties will be waved for the month of March and they’ll only perform necessary work orders for the operation of the utility stems and other work will occur once the situation has improved.
The Ashville tax department is also giving residents a three-month reprieve on paying the local taxes and interest and penalties will be waived during that time.
In South Bloomfield, Police Chief Ken McCoy reassured the public that they are there to serve them, even if they’re asking the public to make reports for calls that do not physically require an officer.
“As all persons, business, and government organizations are making changes to assist in prevention and protection we have modified our responses and directions to conform to what is believed to be the preferred direction,” McCoy said in a post to the community. “This is and can be ever changing, however, our priorities are the same in providing the best level of safety that we can for you, our community.”
McCoy outlined a few changes including requesting people call either the department’s non-emergency number or the non-emergency number at the Sheriff’s Office to file reports and they will no longer respond to EMS cases unless the situation demands it.
“Rest assured we are here to assist and provide vetted, accurate information as needed to help in anyway we can and wish you all healthy direction and as stated on many instances, we will get through this as a community and as a country, we all have to do what we can to be patient, accurately informed and make safe decisions for our family and community,” McCoy said.
In Commercial Point, they’ve closed the village office to the public but do have people answering the phones for questions from the community.
Mayor Allan Goldhardt posted a notice that the police department will check on children during the day by calling the Village office at 614-877-9248 extension 7.
“For those of you that live in the Village of Commercial Point and have school aged children that are now home during your work day, we would like to help,” Goldhardt said in a message to the community. “Our Police Department will stop at your house to check on them throughout the day. This is our effort to ease your concerns as we work together to fight through these troubling times as a united community.”
In Williamsport, Mayor John Elliott said they’ve closed offices to the public but like many of the communities around the county are still working. They’re taking payments in the office via mail, at the bank or from the drop box at the Village office.