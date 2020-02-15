CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio’s investment of $675 million into local education to help academic achievement through mental health counseling and wraparound services is being put to good use locally.
The funding, created with House Bill 166 that was past last July aims to “help districts and schools support their students academic achievement through mental health counseling, wraparound services, mentoring and after-school programs.”
The program works by having school districts and local organizations partner to determine community needs and resources that make the greatest impact on students.
Many of the districts, like at Teays Valley, have already some programs in place and the funding received locally will go to strengthening those programs.
“Prior to receiving these funds, we had already taken steps to put counselors in all of our buildings to help address some of our students’ mental health needs,” Teays Valley Superintendent, said. “We plan on using this money in a partnership to offer more healthcare opportunities for our students and potentially for our community as well.”
At Logan Elm, they’ve added a social worker and nurse with the funding from the state.
“The addition of a social worker and nurse’s aide will help the district continue to meet the needs of our children,” Tim Williams, superintendent, said. “Mrs. Jennifer Murphy, social worker, will be able to help our parents connect with outside agencies and will work closely with our administrators and school counselors during the school day to ensure students have another support while at school. Mrs. Amy Hoover will assist our school nurse on a daily basis and comes to the district with a lot of experience and knowledge. The district is fortunate to be able to add two quality individuals to our team.”
Inside the Circleville City School District, students will notice two four-legged friends on campus as part of the funding.
“Currently we are in the process of training two social/emotional therapy dogs,
we have expanded our partnership with The Counseling Source to provide mental health services to students, we continue our work with OhioHealth and Nationwide Children’s, as well as our excellent SRO Program through the Circleville Police Department, along with this we also have plans to utilize some of the funding for early learning interventions for some of our youngest Tigers,” Superintendent Jonathan Davis said.
Davis, echoing similar concerns from the other districts, said a concern for him moving forward is the stability of funds.
“I’m extremely appreciative to our State Superintendent, the state legislature, and especially the Governor, for recognizing the need for added focus on student health and wellness,” he said. “Unfortunately from a funding perspective CCS was flat funded this year, meaning that even though we received the commitment of wellness dollars for two years, we did not see an increase in our overall state funding. We have been provided no assurances by the General Assembly that the wellness funding will continue in the next budget, thus we are trying to be fiscally responsible with our long term plans.”
Williams said it seems the Governor’s office is committed to the funding moving forward.
“As in the case with all funding, it may be reduced or cut in the future,” Williams commented. “With that being said, the Governor’s office seems committed to providing resources to improve student’s health and wellness.”
At Westfall Elementary, the school is currently working with ADAMH to determine how they might use the funding at the district.
“Westfall Elementary is currently working with ADAMH, and as of right now, we’re waiting on ADAMH to get back to us on the different programs they offer that would best utilize the funds available,” Emily Clark, director of communications for the district, said.
Jeff Sheets, Westfall School District Superintendent, called the funds important.
“Having funds to help support our counseling and mental health services is important,” Sheets stated. “It helps us to deal with the diverse, more complex set of problems of some of our students.”
At Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, the funding they receive will be used to support continued efforts they have made in the area of student wellness.
“Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center students face a variety of challenges related to student success, mental health, basic resources and safety,” Dennis Franks, Pickaway-Ross Superintendent added. “For these reasons PRCTC is committed to serving each student by providing staff and resources that will give students an opportunity to maximize their wellness and potential for success.”
According to Franks, among the items being supported through the funding include a school nurse, a job placement coordinator, school guidance counselors and agricultural instructors that spend time doing outreach and family engagement with students. The school also plans to use the funds to support a new initiative.
GRIT (Gratitude, Respect, Initiative, Tenacity) is a new initiative that looks to improve student wellness and success by reinforcing a supporting environment, providing incentives for increases in student employability and working to mentor students towards the goal of being college and career ready. The initiative will also extend to after school and community-based events and foster increased family engagement through student success in the program.
“We’ve been promised funding for the next biannual budget, we don’t know what,” Franks told The Circlevile Herald. “We received a letter from the Governor saying to not buy into the rumors but to jump into it.”