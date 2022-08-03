Circleville Police Officer Tyler Hopkins looks on as one of the children at National Night Out participates in the “drunk goggles” activity. The googles simulate what it’s like to be intoxicated by messing with the persons perception of the world.
CIRCLEVILLE — Across Pickaway County Tuesday night Pickaway County first responders visited with the community at events in Circleville, Commercial Point and Tarlton as part of National Night Out.
National Night Out happens in communities across the country with the goal to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” according to the parent non-profit, National Association of Town Watch’s, website.
The event has been held annually since 1984, however this is Circleville’s third year participating.
Circleville Police Department, The South Bloomfield Police Department, Circleville Fire Department, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Box65, scene support unit, were all at Barthelmas Park Tuesday night.
First responders were giving demonstrations, passing out school supplies, showing off their equipment and Box65 cooked up some hot dogs and hamburgers.
Dave McIntyre, sergeant with the Circleville Police Department, spoke about the importance of participating in events like National Night Out.
“It’s a chance for the community to get to know the officers and for the kids to climb up in and see the various pieces of equipment and everyone can get a good dinner together,” McIntyre said. “A lot of times when people see us it’s in a negative situation so we want to come and have a positive integration with the community.”
Kory Yoder, CPD officer who also works as a school resource officer that helped to organize the event, echoed what McIntyre said.
“It’s about being out here and seeing kids when there’s not a crisis at their house,” he said.
CPD is partnering with Circleville City Schools for another school supply event on Aug. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Circleville High School parking lot.
McIntyre said that event will also feature health and safety presentations.