HOCKING HILLS — Since April, Hocking County EMS has been to the Hocking Hills State Parks at least once and sometimes more per week to either rescue someone or render them aid due to a medical condition.
Scott Brooker, Director/Chief of Hocking County EMS, told The Circleville Herald that during this past week, EMS made four trips to the local State Parks — two at Cantwell Cliffs and two at the Rockhouse. Fortunately, all involved were on the trails, and either had a medical condition or had fallen and suffered from twisted ankles, etc.
This year, our local State Park officials have seen four rope rescues, three deaths, and countless minor incidents; and have been highlighted in the news more than anticipated.
One of the most recent rescues occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Rockhouse. It was a beautiful day for a hike and 78-year-old Larry Kerr and his wife were venturing out on a trail at the Rockhouse. The Kerrs, from Amwood Lake near the Canton area, were on a three-day break from their everyday routine at home, and decided to visit the Hocking Hills to see what all it has to offer.
Kerr said they found the area quite beautiful with the vibrant colors of the fall leaves, and the hospitality of everyone they met along the way was superb.
“Everyone was so accommodating, the area is just beautiful,” he remarked. “It was great to get away for a few days and just enjoy ourselves in the outdoors.”
Although 78 years of age, Kerr and his wife still love the adventure of hiking, so during their visit they hiked Old Man’s Cave, Ash Cave, Conkle’s Hollow and was now hiking the Rockhouse.
Unlike many others who venture off the trails, Kerr and his wife were on the trail when he lost his balance and his foot became entangled with a rock. Kerr told The Circleville Herald he was launched into the air, landing approximately six feet below.
Kerr said it was a miracle that his wife had just moved from in front of him when he took the spill because he would have knocked her down also in the process.
It didn’t take long for someone to come to his rescue — there was a therapy nurse who wasn’t far behind the Kerrs on the trail, who was the first to come to his aid. Hocking County EMS, and many other first responders followed suit, including an off-duty first responder who heard the call and quickly responded to the scene.
Although he has a severe concussion, Kerr said he’s one of the lucky ones — it could have been much worse. However, due to all of the attentive first responders who took excellent care of him during the rescue, on the way to the hospital, and even checking on him during his brief stay at the hospital, Kerr is at home resting and continuing his path to recovery.
“I’m very lucky — it could have been much worse — it could have been fatal,” Kerr commented. “This was a high-level emergency and the care I received was spectacular. In today’s world, it’s so refreshing to see people come together like this to help a complete stranger. It was not a fall — I was shot through the air.”
While talking with Brooker, he told the newspaper that Kerr was conscious, and alert when they got to him and was in high spirits.
“I wish we didn’t have as much practice out there for what we do,” Brooker stated. “He was so, so nice — him and his wife both. And honestly, when people are that nice you’re willing to carry them 10 miles if that’s what you have to do. They were two genuinely, wonderful folks.”
Brooker said it took his team approximately 10 minutes to reach Kerr.
“He was not off the trail,” Brooker added. “He just lost his footing and he was there on the steps. We were concerned about obviously he had just hit his head — he was alert, oriented and was more concerned with he didn’t think he could get back out without assistance and that was really no question. It was like, no, we’re going to put you in the basket and we’re going to take you out and take you to the hospital.”
Although Kerr didn’t appear to be seriously injured, as a precautionary measure, Brooker said it was imperative to get him to the hospital for evaluation.
“He was talking with us and in good spirits. He has a great sense of humor. It was funny because he gave his wife his phone and we got up to the truck and he’s like to his wife, where’s my phone? She said, I’ve got your phone; you don’t need your phone. He said, well I want to get a picture with everybody,” Brooker chuckled.
“They must have thought I was nuts because I wanted a picture before I left for the hospital, so they all lined up and we took the photo. I’m laying on the stretcher giving two thumbs up and everybody in this line gave two thumbs up,” Kerr said.
“I have a severe concussion, that’s the worst thing medically that happened to me,” he added. “I had no breaks and did not lose consciousness. Within a minute or less there was a therapy nurse who came to help and then everyone started showing up — the park service, EMS, the fire department, the Captain of the emergency people was there.
“I went from something that could have very easily been fatal to having the whole community come to my aid — there were people from every area. It was just such a fantastic response by the people of the county there in emergency services. There’s no way to give enough thanks to everyone — all the way to the hospital, to the doctors. I made a lot of friends there in a very short time,” Kerr added.
“It’s very difficult to not in some fashion thank them all. I just want to thank them all. I’ve got a lot of gratitude to the Hocking County people. They were just spectacular, especially Captain Scott Brooker!”
While this was their first visit to the Hocking Hills, Kerr said it wouldn’t be the last. He hopes to return at some point in the future. However, if he happens to run into some of the first responders during the next visit, he’s hoping it will be under different circumstances.
“It was so refreshing to see people come together like this,” he continued. “It was just great to meet these people and I just can’t thank them enough. The Lord was with me during this whole thing. I want to also thank my wife — standing there watching this, she was pretty terrific.
“But what a great county you have there — some of the people there, didn’t have to be there. There’s just no way I could ever thank EMS, and all of the first responders for coming to my rescue. I’m very thankful to be alive,” Kerr concluded.
According to Brooker, in addition to Hocking County EMS, the Logan Fire Department responded along with first responders from ODNR (parks and forestry).