CIRCLEVILLE — In July of 2018, local community members witnessed the demolition of the the Coliseum with new facilities soon taking its place. With the demolition of the Coliseum, the monthly flea market also seized to exist. However, two locals are attempting to get the flea market back on track.
Toni Peele has lived in Circleville all her life and with the help of her cousin, Robin Wells, they are hoping to bring back the flea market. The duo have already set aside dates for the flea market.
The new outdoor flea market will take place once a month for six consecutive months starting in May. The market will be open every second Saturday of each month for May, June, July, August, September and October. The market will be located near address 133 Harrison Street in the City of Circleville.
Wells and Peele have already acquired 10 vendors; however, Peele stated that they are looking for over 20 vendors. Those who are interested in being a part of the flea market can contact Peele at 740-601-7254.
Peele used to be a regular at the flea market formerly held at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds Coliseum. Since being demolished, Peele told The Circleville Herald that people would drive to Lancaster in order to attend similar markets.
“That’s a drive for some of the older people going there,” Peele commented. “So we decided to do something here in Circleville.”
At the Harrison Street address where the flea market will be held, near it is an old white building which at one point used to be a gas station. The gas station used to be owned and operated by Wells and Peele’s uncle.
The duo also plan to open a shop at 133 Harrison Street to honor their uncle. They have scheduled their grand opening for 10 a.m. on Feb. 29.
While new facilities have been implemented at the fairgrounds, Peele commented that she and Wells are waiting to see what the turnout will be.
“We are just trying to see how it goes and everything,” Peel said. “And we will go from there.”
The hope is that it will bring more young people to the area. Circleville has seen a downturn in activities for young children and adults, according to Peele. With a flea market once a month, Peele and Wells hope to fill in something for the demographic.
“So we thought — well, we will do something once and month and see where it goes,” Peele concluded.