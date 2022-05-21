CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Library, Pickaway County Park District and the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau have come together to organize a summer events guide chalked full of information about what’s happening in all summer around Pickaway County.
The book is available at the Pickaway County Library and The Welcome Center and online at pickawaylib.org. It features two calendar months for June and July, events and descriptions for events happening all over Pickaway County.
“We enjoy working with the Welcome Center and Parks district, and we thought providing a guide to all of our summer activities in one place would be helpful to community members,” David Fausnaugh, library director, said. “The Welcome Center in particular is great at putting our events on their community calendar and in their podcast throughout the year, so this was a natural extension of that partnership.”
Michelle Callahan, community relations manager for the library, said there are a lot of library events included in the event series.
“It’s heavy on the library programming side but there are many community events are listed as well,” Callahan said. “The park walks are on here each month, the Sunday music series the visitors bureau is on here as well as community events like Dam Days, Commercial Point Homecoming, The fair, things like that.”
“This handout will help both the library and the District reach more people and share the many exciting events that are taking place throughout the county,” Artista Hartzler, Pickaway County Park District Deputy Director, said. “Over the last several years the Park District has partnered with the library on programs at the park, and this year is no different. There are five joint summer reading programs/ library presentations lead by the library at Canal Park planned for this June and July. We are eager to have these events back out at the park this year and with our new parking lot, will better be able to accommodate parking for all those attending these events. We are thankful for our partnership with the library and for a chance to share our events through this handout.”
This is the first time they’ve made a guide like this, Callahan said.
“We’ve had our newsletters in the past but this time we thought we’d try to package everything together in one spot,” she said. “When we did the monthly newsletters it didn’t seem like a lot but when you put it all together you can see there’s a lot going on. The Library staff works really hard to put things on.”
Callahan said there are a lot of events this summer, especially with people having more time to plan over the last two years when things were shut down and not happening.
“We have a juggler coming in, the Mark Wood Fun Show, and the Hardtrackers singing sea shanties,” she said. “We’re really excited about a couple of the programs at the park. We’re having cool critters outreach, where there will be animals that the participants can touch.
Callahan said one of the events; the Whalemobile on Thursday June 16 will require reservations.
“It’s an inflatable whale you get to walk inside,” she said.
Callahan said the library does ramp up entertainment in the summer, since most of the children are out of school.
“It does seem like we have a lot of outside entertainers but we were trying to keep everything local too,” she said. “We’re doing some programming in the parks. People might have to drive a little bit around the county to do some things but it’s not like they’re driving to Columbus.”
Jenny Rhoads, assistant administrator for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said the book has made things “super convenient” for people to learn what’s going on around the county.
“We try to make things easy for people but this book is really easy and it’s really nice that [Callahan] took the time to collect all the information,” she said. “It’s not just in Circleville, it’s throughout the whole county.”
Rhoads said a common complaint is there is nothing for the kids to do.
“To that I say lies, because everything in here is family friendly,” she said.
Callahan said she hopes to include even more activities in the book next year.
“One of the things we just recently added was a kids’ cooking camp by OSU extension in July,” she said. “It’s for younger kids, ages five through nine that are starting to prepare their own snacks or lunches and they’ll work on some basic safety and cooking skills, like cutting fruit safety and good safety practices like washing your hands and keeping surfaces clean.”