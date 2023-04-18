CIRCLEVILLE — Looking to get your health assessed? On Saturday April 29 that will be one of the many options during Working Together for Wellness, an event that will bring together local organizations to promote health and wellness in the community.
The event is being held at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a partnership between the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce and Highlife Recovery.
The free event will feature food trucks Rockin’ Rolls and DaQue, JoyHouse’s mobile coffee cart, an obstacle course set up by the National Guard, two bounce houses, and activities from the Pickaway County Master Gardners, the Pickaway and Fayette County OSU Extension Offices, face painting, a free store and more in addition to healthcare screenings and resources.
"There will be raffle prizes and many give-away items at the tables as well," Brittany Grate, organizer, said. "Krista [Bower, executive director] with the Chamber of Commerce and myself have been thankful for so much support and involvement from many community members and providers and local resources to be able to grow this event."
Grate said last year they had approximately 40 participants and more than double the attendees.
"The goal is to have a community event with many resources, screenings, and fun activities to encourage wellness within our community," Grate said. "We also want to make sure people know what is here within our county and nearby, and to allow us, as the healthcare and resources in our county, to improve access by sharing what we have to offer so that we can build the overall health and wellness within our communities longterm."
Grate said this year is shaping up to be even bigger.
"The amount of participants has increased, and the activities and services we are offering has drastically increased," she said. "This is due to the overwhelming support and involvement of our Pickaway Health Network members, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, in collaborating, sponsoring, and collecting resources to share. I’m beyond proud of this community of individuals and facilities who are truly passionate about building our community here."