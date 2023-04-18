Working Together for Wellness

The 2022 Working Together for Wellness event was called a success by organizers and is growing for 2023 next weekend. 

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Looking to get your health assessed? On Saturday April 29 that will be one of the many options during Working Together for Wellness, an event that will bring together local organizations to promote health and wellness in the community. 


