CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville is known on the national stage for the Pumpkin Show, but there’s a portion of national history that’s not as widely known.
In 1870, a meeting took place at the Second Baptist Church on West Mill Street that helped lead to a federal law, allowing the President of the United States to enforce the 14th and 15th Amendments.
A state historical marker now sits on the location of the new church, located on West Mill Street, where about 140 African-American men gathered on April 5, 1870 to discuss their options after not being allowed to vote in the election held the day before. The church, where the men held the meeting, no longer exists, hence the relocation.
After much discussion, the men signed a petition, which was then sent to Ohio Senator John Sherman. A second letter was then sent to Ohio Representative John Bingham. Bingham introduced the legislation, first named H.R. 1293 that grew out of several bills presented by mostly northern Senators.
Both the petitions sent to Bingham and to Sherman were used as the basis and grounds for the Enforcement Act of 1870, which was signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant, an Ohioan, on May 31, 1870. Congress spent all day May 30 and into the early morning hours of May 31 debating the legislation.
The Enforcement Act was designed to combat attacks by the Ku Klux Klan on Black voters and to prohibit discrimination by state officials in voter registration on the basis of race, color or previous condition of servitude. It established the penalties for interfering with a person who was voting and gave the president and federal courts the power to enforce the act.
Ric Sheffield, a professor and chair of the American Studies Department at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, has studied the events leading up to the Enforcement Act and shared Ohio’s role in helping get it passed.
“Ohio played a very important role to gain voting rights for Black men in society,” Sheffield said. “The common narrative is that voting rights were a problem in the south only. Southerners were refusing to go along with it, without having Union troops standing over them. People forget that throughout American society, northern states, like Ohio, have a lot of migrants coming out of the south setting primarily in the southern part of the state. They have a lot of sentiment with slavery.”
Sheffield, who is working on a manuscript about voting cases in Ohio, said most people don’t know the role their local communities played.
“Very few people know much about local Black history at all, there’s an invisibility,” he said. “Black people have been in Ohio since almost the beginning of the state. There’s a lot of your history that you weren’t exposed to in your local high school and this is something that should be taught just as much as the Declaration of Independence.”
Sheffield said similar things to what happened in Circleville happened all over Ohio in smaller communities with a small minority population. Unlike in larger cities, the smaller communities didn’t have the numbers to stand up to those creating voter disenfranchisement. In the small communities, those Black men could face steep consequences for their actions.
“Any small community when you have a minority population, they’d be perceived as rebel rousing by raising these issues,” Sheffield said. “The men who were these election judges were these esteemed members of society. They were often times businessmen and it’s not insignificant to accuse them of acting illegally and unconstitutionally. It took a great amount of courage. I suspect there were even more men who could have signed the letters, but were reluctant because of the potential loss of their job or livelihood.
They didn’t have a critical mass of people like in Cleveland, Columbus or Cincinnati here; there weren’t enough to be chased away,” Sheffield added. “If you’re the only handful, you’re probably not going to insist and turn away and be denied.”
Sheffield said the men of Pickaway County were lucky they were turned away at the polls without violence, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t suffer.
“Pickaway County was fortunate in that there wasn’t violence like some others in Lawerence County, where not only were people not allowed to vote, they were turned away at knife point,” he said. “The fact that these men, going all the way back to the 1840’s in Ohio, weren’t allowed to vote and all but one of these counties were rural ones, I am grateful they didn’t experience the violence, even though they did experience the indignity.”
Sheffield said the letters written and signed by all those men did have an impact.
“I believe that the Circleville case was important by the number of men,” he said. “The numbers vary, but over 125 men being turned away and then be willing to sign a petition was really significant. The story is much larger in the context of what’s happening nationally and the larger context of Ohio.