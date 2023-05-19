CIRCLEVILLE — Several Law Enforcement Departments in Pickaway County came together earlier this week to celebrate National Police Week.
National Police Week was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy as a way to "honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty."
Chief Deputy James Brown, the event organizer, said he thought the event went well and is looking to make improvements for next year.
"I'd like to expand it a bit and have a quick meal since it's a long night," he said. "I'd like to begin near the city, like at [Ohio Christian University] so the fire service can be finished quicker. I also have some ideas to really focus on some of the guys who have passed in the line of duty to help keep their memory alive."
It was also announced this week that Sheriff Matthew Hafey was honored with the 2023 Blue Crier Award by Light Ohio Blue. The award was presented to him for his "unwavering support of the community and law enforcement."
The plaque on the award reads: “For recognition of your unwavering support of the community and law enforcement. You are a true leader and use your platform and voice to bring positivity, understanding and dialogue. Your devotion spreading the message of honor and support through the State of Ohio has strengthened relationships in impactful ways.”
Hafey, who said Deputy Pete Bowers and Brown should have received the award, spoke about how he makes it his goal to have positive engagement with the community.
"I've always been pro-positive engagement with the community ever since I was a kid and I like continuing that and using this office to have a positive interaction with the community and it makes this job worth it. It really does. Nothing could be accomplished without my great staff."
Hafey along with deputy Bowers and Brown went to Light Ohio Blue in Columbus Wednesday night to be a part of a large caravan of more than 1000 cars.