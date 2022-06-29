CHILLICOTHE — Earlier this week it was announced that despite a report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs suggesting that the Chillicothe VA Hospital should be closed in favor of smaller more community centers the hospital will remain open.
The report by the Department of Veterans Affairs made to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, in which they recommend closing the Chillicothe VAMC and replacing it with smaller clinics in both Chillicothe and Circleville, among other suggestions.
The 73-page report includes information on several Ohio Regions, Michigan and Indiana markets. The recommendations include “modernizing and realigning” the Chillicothe VAMC by establishing collaboration and seeking out community partners; relocating services to future VA facilities, including a proposed Circleville site and a new Chillicothe site; and closing the Chillicothe VAMC.
More than 1,400 employees work at the Chillicothe VA and serve an estimated 20,000 veterans annually.
“The Chillicothe VAMC is not optimally located as it is an estimated 60 minutes south of Columbus, the largest population center in the state,” the report stated.
“In addition to the projected decrease in bed need for inpatient acute care services at the VAMC, the enrollee population in the Chillicothe area is projected to decrease by 8.5 percent to 3,196 enrollees by fiscal year 2029.
“Consolidating inpatient mental health and RRTP services to the Dayton VAMC and establishing a new stand-alone [community living center] in the Circleville area will allow VA to continue to meet the demand for these services.”
However central and southern Ohio Veterans and local leaders pushed back, stating the importance of the hospital and it’s location.
“This is the right decision for Southern Ohio veterans,” State Rep. Mark Johnson, (R-92) said. “The community really rallied together in support of the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. The men and women who rely on the medical center served America with honor and distinction. Making sure they have the services they need in our area is appropriate and just.”
State Representative Brian Stewart (R-78) spoke on the Ohio House floor about his experience with the Chillicothe VA more than 15 years ago after he left the Army and how the faculty has changed and grown since then.
“It wasn’t the best experience,” Stewart said during his speech on June 1. “They’ve gotten so much better. Year after year after year the quality of care has improved and millions invested into the facility. It use to be not very nice to walk into and now it’s one of the nicest care facilities in Central Ohio. It is a huge part of the culture of Southern Ohio, including Pickaway County. It means a lot to generations of veterans from my generation to folks up into their 90s.
This week, Stewart reacted to the news.
“I think it’s a good perspective to have to have been with the VA system as a younger veteran back in 2006 when we were among that first wave of returning Iraq war veterans and seeing how far they’ve come,” he said. “People would ask if I was there visiting my grandpa. There wasn’t the sense that young people weren’t patients there. When people went there you’d wait for hours for a test and to be seen and that doesn’t work when you’re trying to go back to college or start a new job.
“As years went on that got better. They’ve invested millions in the facility. To see the progress they made and to think that was all going to be thrown down the toilet never made sense to many of us in the area.”
Stewart said he was pleased to add his support but pointed to the veterans who got the job done.
“Obviously I was pleased to add my voice to the many that were arguing in favor in keeping the facility open but it was the patience of the veterans groups who put a face on this issue and have won the day, thankfully,” he said. “To drive to Chillicothe as opposed to Franklin County…it’s a very different experience, the drive and traffic are more difficult and people have been very used to getting their care in Chillicothe and I think it should remain available and I’m glad to see that’s going to happen.”
The announcement came from U.S. Senators from the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee, of which Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman are members.
Brown and Portman, along with their fellow senators on the committee released a joint statement announcing their collective opposition to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission process moving forward in the Senate, which signifies the end of the AIR Commission:
“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans,” they said. “We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward. The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities—now and into the future.”
The senator’s opposition will effectively put an end to the AIR Commission and allow the Chillicothe VA to remain open and southern Ohio veterans to continue receiving care at the facility.
In April, Brown hosted Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for roundtable discussions with veterans and employees and meetings with the Chillicothe VA and union leadership to hear from those who would be impacted by the VA’s recommendations to AIR Commission to close down the Chillicothe VA.