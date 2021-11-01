CIRCLEVILLE — A local group of leaders in workforce development, tourism, business, economic development and philanthropy has formed a team to use their collective power and resources to advise local government and maximize local funds through collaboration and cooperation.
Ryan Scribner, executive director for Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), Pickaway County’s economic development entity, kicked off the discussion and explained the group’s goal and idea to the Pickaway County Commissioners, who are deciding how to spend the $11.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that are coming to Pickaway County.
Scribner said he and new Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce Director Ivory Harlow were meeting and started talking about all the different entities they were involved with and how they all align.
“You start to think about organization with complimentary overlap of mission, focus, board members, revenue streams and realize we’ve all been doing our thing, running 100 miles per hour, but haven’t been super intentional about how we can work together, support each other, leverage effort and take advantage of opportunities,” he said.
“There’s no shortage of opportunities and challenges right now around Pickaway County.”
Scribner said the group has had a couple of meetings to work on things, including local marketing and other initiatives, in addition to potential legislation.
“We have a whole slew of policy and legislative ideas we’re going to take to Columbus and to Washington,” he said. “There’s some power in getting a group like this together.”
Scribner said the group came before the commissioners to make sure what they’re doing aligns with the interests of the county and communities within.
“We’re really excited about this and everyone here knows everyone, but I think we’re missing an opportunity to not do this,” he said. “It’s all about working together and rowing in the same direction.”
Jan Shannon, executive director for the Pickaway County Community Foundation, said they started thinking about American Rescue Plan Act funds following conversations from the City of Circleville, who have legislated a portion of the city’s allotment of the funds to PCCF for local charities and nonprofits.
“They passed an ordinance and we’ll be administering $100,000 of their ARP money and we’ve met to discuss how we’re going to allocate that funding,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of needs in the county, including the depletion of United Way, a lot of local nonprofits that, due to COVID, we’re able to have their fundraisers, and a lot of them are struggling.”
Shannon, echoing Scribner’s thoughts, said they wanted to present themselves to the county to offer their aid in the decision making on spending the ARP funding.
“We want to see where we fit in with that,” she said. “You’re not in the business of granting money for nonprofits and we are.”
Shannon said it might also be a good time to do a needs assessment and see if there are any that are being missed and also how things have changed since the last assessment.
“We all know what we think the needs are, but we want to know what they truly are,” she said.
Nathan Wilson, executive director for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said another topic the group has focused on is accessibility.
“We’ve got some opportunities where we can invest in infrastructure that would not only benefit visitors, but also increase quality of life for our residents,” he said.
“It could be something as simple as investing in parks and trails, but also even something as investing in sidewalks or increasing accessibility for buildings, which we’ve been doing a little bit of. At the county level, it’s a significant investment, but there is some opportunity there.”
Christy Mills is the director for Pickaway WORKS, an organization that aims to collaborate with education, business and community to build partnerships that create relevant career pathways for students and link them with resources and opportunities to succeed.
“I think collectively, whatever we’re able to do, we can leverage it to the fullest together,” Mills said. “We’re here to just offer that up to you.”
Scribner said while there is a perceived sense of urgency, the group presented itself to them to express their availability to help now and in the future.
“I don’t know what the best way forward is, whether it’s a work session or a facilitator, but I don’t want this also to be on this one-time shot of federal money that’s coming through,” he said.
“Bottom line is that we’re committed to continue working together and being intentional in anyway around that. We want to be a resource for you guys. There’s an unbelievable amount of change around this community right now and it’s a lot to shoulder for any one entity. Let’s figure this stuff out together.”
Commissioner Jay Whippel acknowledged the local changes that are happening as Pickaway County has grown.
“We’re changing so much because of the growth of the county,” he said. “We’ve added staff across the county and the need for more services changes things.”