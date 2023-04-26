CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to local entertainment, tourism and business growth in Circleville and Pickaway County, those at the table have goals big and small to provide more opportunities for the community now and well into the future
Jeff Rawlins, president of Uptown Circleville, said he hopes the energy of Downtown Circleville completely changes.
“If it’s the weekend or the evening your go-to is downtown Circleville,” he said of his vision. “It isn’t Lancaster, it isn’t Chillicothe or Grove City. Circleville is where you want to be and you bring people in from out of town because of the energy and by energy I mean entertainment, restaurants and activities. We become a destination versus a place you pass through.”
Rawlins said he feels the downtown has gotten close to that in recent years.
“We’ve made a lot of progress on that, the merger was really big,” Rawlins said of the merger between the Downtown Business Alliance and the Pickaway County Chamber. “I can’t speak to years ago but the synergy between organizations like the Pickaway County Chamber, Uptown Circleville and the Visitors Bureau who communicate regularly and are all on the same page and vision is huge. No one is looking for credit to make downtown better it’s just natural for everyone to want to see Circleville succeed.”
Jenny Rhodes, administrative assistant for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said she wants to see more downtown events, something the organizations are all collaborating on to happen.
“I’d love to see live music and events happening downtown every weekend, and seeing people out past 9 p.m. would be really cool,” she said. “I’d love to see a parking garage, and that’s something we really need. Giving people reason to come and making it easy when they get here to find attractions when they come both in the city and throughout the county is important."
Krista Brower, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said last year she saw that small businesses want more services and ways to connect.
“They want ways to communicate and network with each other and that will be a big focus for us,” she said. “The Chamber is starting a strategic plan and some of the things we’re thinking about could change based on how that process goes.”
Bower said everyday is a new opportunity for businesses in the area, and there are still many opportunities to grow.
“Its’ about tapping into that and working through it,” she said.
Jeff Phillips, executive director for the Pickaway County Family YMCA said his hopes for the future include a community center.
“It’s the idea of a community center for people of all ages to be able to come together to participate in a lot of healthy family friendly activities at a place we can build community and a place where with the right amount of underpinning of funds all children are members,” he said.
Phillips acknowledged the challenges of such an endeavor, which include finding a good location, gathering those partners and finding sustainable income to fund such a facility.
“There’s going to have to be a membership fee and you have to have a sustained fee for this stuff,” he said. “They’ve created these concepts with the underpinning of funds where any child under 18 has a place to go. That would be the ultimate crazy dream.”
Phillips said he also hopes the YMCA remains a place that serves the community well into the future.
“I hope that people believe the Y provides a great option and services for families. My dream is that the Y continues not only another 50 years but 100 years and that the Y is a steady force of good for families into the future,” he said.
Circleville is experiencing change in the downtown as several long time businesses have closed, such as Sharff’s Fashion, Blocks Shoes a few years ago and more. Those long term businesses create new spaces for new businesses.
“We have a lot of active landlords that are really active in filling their spaces and they’re not just sit vacant,” Rhodes said. “They’re working with people to help make those spaces usable for them.”
Rawlins agreed.
“At one point Sharff’s was brand new and Block’s was brand new,” he said. “At some point you grow into that role and I think we have a lot of businesses and landlords both that are dedicated to that longevity in the downtown. Now it’s about building a bridge to show the community why they should come downtown and to introduce them to all the people they haven’t met yet.”
Rawlins said creating that synergy is the goal.
“If the businesses have that synergy it becomes contagious and that make things become attractive,” he said. “If businesses are together, thriving, and happy you feel that when you’re driving through downtown and all of a sudden people want to be downtown part of that vibe.”
Rawlins said having that remaining history with the new businesses, the growth and development coming to Circleville and it’s a recipe for success.
“I think we need to change in response to that and everything is coming together at the same time and it’s about blending it all together so that it’s obvious,” he said.
Rawlins talked about how the missing piece of the last few years has been the lack of outside investment, which has led to the status quo and a “pass through” downtown full of empty buildings.
With the change in hands of ownership of some downtown buildings and property owners investing in their properties, things have and will continue to improve.
“Seeing all those buildings purchased and all the new things going in is really exciting,” Bower said. “They were empty and depressing to drive by for so long.”
Another goal for the entities is to find ways to put people who want to volunteer their time by putting them to work and not just signing them up for a list. Taking those interested volunteers and matching their skills with needs in the community.
“If someone has the time to volunteer they want to get something out of it,” Rawlins said. “It’s about finding the right match for a need that we have that meets a strength they have they enjoy doing. That’s been a big challenge as a county, especially since COVID, is getting engagement in volunteer. There are a lot of people who can comment on social media and if they could give half of that time to the city, think of what it could become.”