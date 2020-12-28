CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County groups that will receive more than a combined $1 million of state capital funds are sharing how they’ll spend the money following the announcement of the funds earlier this month.
Representative Gary Scherer, State Senators Tim Schaffer and Bob Peterson announced the projects that were approved earlier this month. The projects include the Scioto River Bridge and Trail project, Ted Lewis Park renovations, Funding for Memorial Hall and Circleville City Hall, the Octagon House and the Pickaway County Historical Society Museum.
Pickaway County Park District Director Tom Davis said they were ecstatic to receive the $500,000 to help pave the way for a bridge over the Scioto River, connecting Circleville to the park and trail system west of the river.
The Pickaway County Park District has been planning and wishing for a countywide trail system to connect from one end of the county to the other. One of the main obstacles was crossing the Scioto River. Now that obstacle is far more doable thanks to $500,000 in funding from the capital budget for the project.
“It’s our highest priority to connect Circleville to the trails to the west,” Davis said. “We could take people down U.S. 22 and over the walking bridge, but that just dumps them off at the water treatment plant and we’d have to get a trail from there to Canal Road. If we can get them to this bridge and get right of way from the railroad, our property connects on the other side and the path is clear from Circleville to Canal Park.
We did some broad cost estimates and we figure it’ll be $2 million to $3 million to get the bridge in there and we didn’t think it would be possible with the funds we have,” he said.
“So we put it on the back burner. We thought about the state capital budget for larger project, but you’re competing with the whole state. We won’t be able to do the project with the $500,000, but we can use that money for matching funds with other grants and to get started.”
Davis said they’d also likely begin the planning stages soon and use some of the funding to get the project designed.
“One of the reasons we wanted to see if we could get the money for it is the abutments are still in the river,” he said.
“The sooner we can get something on them, the better it will be. We’re delighted and we’ll be doing a lot of research and talking with the engineer’s office over the next year.”
Davis said they’ve also partnered with Fairfield County to continue their vision for the countywide system.
“We’ll be working with Fairfield County to take the Pickaway Trail east toward Lancaster,” he said. “Down the road, we see trail from Lancaster into Circleville and across the river and on to New Holland.”
Terry Frazier, Circleville Service Director, said the city applied for the funding last December and was thrilled to receive $100,000 to renovate City Hall.
“We have a number of capital improvements that are necessary for City Hall from the restoration of the bell and the copula on top,” he said.
“There are other needs, like parking lot improvements, restroom improvements and general infrastructure improvements. A firm decision hasn’t been made on how to spend the money. We’ll soon meet and discuss how prioritize the improvement to make.”
Frazier said the funding would likely address one of the issues with the building, but not all.
“Any one of the major renovations could be done for the $100,000, but we’ll look at the anticipated costs of the improvements and decide on which one should be repaired first and ensure the grant will cover that cost,” he said. “This will be a decision the administration will work with city council on.”
Larry Logan, member of the friends of Ted Lewis Park, said about a year ago, the board called Scherer’s office and they applied for the funding.
“The board wrote the grant and we thought we’d have some money coming and then the pandemic shut everything down; and we were told there wouldn’t be any money available,” he said. “But then last week, we got the call that we’d be getting the $100,000.”
Logan said the Friends of Ted Lewis Park would redouble their fundraising efforts to continue the renovation of the park. Phase one of the park has been completed, which included rebuilding the road in the park to be reconnected.
Per the comprehensive park plan that was created in 2015, it is estimated that it will cost a total of about $1 million for phase two renovations to the park. Currently, the city has allocated $1.5 million for renovations and a fund has been set up through the Pickaway County Community Foundation for the public to donate privately.
Frazier said the city is preparing a bid package on phase two of the project, which includes many of the features of the northeast section of the park such as the splash pad, playground, updated restroom and shelter house.
Pickaway County Memorial Hall has undergone several projects in recent years, including renovations to some of the windows and repairs to the roof following a major leak. The Pickaway County Commissioners plan to use the next $125,000 as matching funds to upgrade the remaining windows on the north and east sides of the building that face the street.
“We got roughly this amount two years ago, but it’s a costly project and that allowed us to do the western facing side, which was damaged,” Brian Stewart, commissioner, said.
“The plan is to now have the money to tackle either the north or east-facing sides, which are much more visible to the public. This will be a huge part of keeping the building energy efficient and presenting well to the public.”
Stephanie Sharpnack, president of the Roundtown Conservancy said they too were happy to learn about the funding.
“It means a lot to us,” she said. “The only way we’re able to function is to get grants to go toward the building and small donations that pays for things like electricity and insurance. “
Sharpnack said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan was to start last march on the exterior of the octagon house. That will be the plan on how they’ll use this funding.
“We want to do the roof first, it’s got a few place where it leaks. It’s not real bad, but bad enough,” she said. “We also plan to take off the paint that’s there because the brick originally was not painted; it was regular brick. That’ll need to come off and they’ll have to make sure there are places that there are holes they’ll have to close those in.”