CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound is hosting its next gallery, featuring the work of local artist Jim Callihan.
Callihan’s show will be open the first three weekends in March from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through March 21.
“The exhibit will feature approximately 30 of Callihan’s acrylic paintings comprised of mostly landscape and wildlife paintings,” J.P. Pennell, gallery director, said. “As some of his hobbies include fishing and hunting, many of his works are scenes from places he has visited including Alaska, the Canadian Rockies, Colorado and all points west. We are really excited to show his work.”
Callihan is also a woodworker and has made custom frames for many of his pieces. He’s previously worked professionally in the medical and real estate fields and started painting following a back injury in the late 1980's while he watched Bob Ross. He routinely works on two or three pieces at a time and when asked when a painting is finished, he has a simple answer.
“They are never done,” he said.
Callihan estimated that he has given away more than 100 pieces of his art through the years.
“This was mainly to inspire and hopefully introduce others to the pleasure of creating art,” Callihan said.
Callihan’s work has previously earned him best of show at the “Year Without A Show” art contest last October sponsored by ArtsaRound. This was something that Pennell said brought their attention and started the conversation on the gallery.
“When our team was taking his artwork back to him they saw there were dozens of paintings sitting there in his house,” he said. “[Callihan] doesn’t like to sell them, he does them more for fun. One of our trustees told him he had an incredible collection and that he needed to do a one-man show and that’s how the conversation started leading to the event.”
Pennell said while originally the idea of the gallery was to have classes and to have a multiple artists on display, it’s the monthly shows that have really taken off.
“These types of shows were really third on our list,” he said.
The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is located in the former Marfield Bank Building, located at 135 West Main Street.