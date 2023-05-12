CIRCLEVILLE — Several Pickaway County first responder agencies are going to gather Monday night traveling to the different agencies locations as part of their first annual event Cruiser Caravan.
The event is part of Police Week, which is next week. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. where cruisers will start at the Westfall School's campus.
"To kick off Police Week we have a Cruiser Caravan Route to each agency for a photo opportunity with all of our vehicles lined up at each Agency," Pickaway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Brown said. "Our plan is to submit the photos to Light Ohio Blue and share on our Facebook pages to celebrate Police Week in Pickaway County."
Stopping at several locations, the caravan involves several area law enforcement agencies including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pickaway County Sheriff's Department, Circleville Police Department, Ashville Police Department, Commercial Point Police Department, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, South Bloomfield Police Department and the New Holland Police Department.
Brown said a similar event happens in Franklin County every year.
"Next Wednesday they'll do a big event that's 1,000 cars," Brown said. "We thought why not bring it here."
While times are tentative and will likely change as the caravan rolls through the county, the route is planning on leaving New Holland at 7 p.m., Commercial Point at 7:40 p.m., South Bloomfield at 8 p.m., Ashville at 8:15 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Post at 8:30 p.m., Circleville at 9 p.m. and end to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office at about 9:15. The plan is to also have the Fire Department Ladder trucks with a flag set up on the bridge over Hargus Creek in Circleville for the caravan to pass under on their way to the Circleville Police Department.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey shared his thoughts on the event.
"It’s always good to show the camaraderie and collaboration between agencies," Hafey said. "It’s national peace officer memorial week and we’ve been fortunate that we haven’t lost anyone since [Rex Emerick, who died to COVID-19]. We want to remember all those not only across Ohio but the United States but who have paid the ultimate price serving and protecting their communities."
Hafey encouraged the public to view and visit with officers on the day.
"[The caravan] is something to go out and have a positive interaction with the community and we’d love to see people along the route and come to the locations and say high and get pictures and talk with their Pickaway County first responders," he said.