CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm student Genevieve Carstensen is getting her own local art show.
Carstensen’s show, titled “Medieval to Modern — Fashions from Art” will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 9 through April 26 at the ArtsaRound Gallery in Downtown Circleville.
Carstensen is an ArtsaRound scholarship winner and two-time Circleville Herald Pumpkin Show Post contest winner, which becomes the Pumpkin Show Book cover for the following year. She said she was inspired by the show from works of art from different time periods. She gives life and shape to the art in her garments. The gallery is to have a picture of the original art next to the garment that Carstensen has created.
“My process began by imagining unseen elements of the pictured garments. I planned the 3D designs, drafting, draping and fabric engineering to create an original pattern, plus researching historical materials and techniques,” Carstensen said.
“I found many were cost prohibitive, too time consuming or unavailable. I used a mix of authentic materials and modern substitutes including chiffon, damask, lamé, organza, glass beads, ribbons, trims, faux pearls and jewels. Hand beading, batik dying and applique were used as embellishments.”
Carstensen was born and raised in Circleville and is currently a senior at Logan Elm High School where she is president of the National Art Honor Society. She’s the daughter of Larry and Winifred Carstensen. She called it "crazy" that she had her own gallery.
"When I was making the garments, I was doing it for my AP 3D art class and I expected to put them in my portfolio and get my score and that would be it," she said. "It's great that I can show my friends, family and teachers my finished work. I finished these last spring and a lot of my friends weren't able to see it. I'm glad I can show it to them."
"For AP 3D art, they require you to have a big idea or theme that guides your whole work and you have a sustained investigation where you practice that and prepare your selected works," Carstensen said.
"My idea was to take two-dimensional garments in historical art and reimagine them in three dimensions. The forgotten garments could then be brought to life right in front of you."
Carstensen spent a lot of time researching materials and techniques in an effort to accurately replicate the garments.
"I did lots of research on historical techniques from the different time periods of the garments," she said. "Some of them in the actual paintings, you only get one view so I have to use research to figure out what the back looks like, does it have a zipper or buttons and if it's full length. Once I have all that, I'll do the technical construction and I'll do mock ups of extra fabric and then make the real pattern. Then I'll work on the real costume and make it using actual materials. As I was researching the materials, the materials they used back in the day, I can't get or they're too expensive, so I had to research the modern equivalent."
Carstensen said her two favorite parts of the project were researching, alongside the final touches of each garment.
"When I started this, I only had a small interest in historical fashion," she said. "Now I've gotten a really broad knowledge in the history of fashion and I've learned a lot about reading books. I also liked putting the finishing touches on the garments, like sewing on the last bead."
When choosing which works, Carstensen was going to feature for her project. Originally, she started a folder on her computer of images and narrowed it down from there.
"I made that giant folder of my favorite artwork that were from all eras of fashion and there were about 40," she said. "I wanted to pick from from different eras and show how fashion evolves and changes, even though things stay the same and it's still just a garment. I would choose different techniques to try out. The Erté dress was so I could learn hand beading like they would have done it."
Carstensen said she also wanted different types and styles of dresses, which went into her final decision.
"I chose one with a big skirt and one from a different period with a smaller skirt and to experiment with different materials," she said. "I have a cotton dress, silk dress and velvet dress. I wanted to show how fashion can be similar and different over the ages."
Carstensen said her future plans include pursuing a degree in the fall with a special interest in textile design. She said her parents were instrumental in her project.
"My mom taught me to sew when I was little and she helped me when I needed help," she said. "My dad has helped me with photoshop and giving me critique and direction when I needed it."
The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle will be open on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It's housed in the former Marfield Bank Building and is owned by the Pickaway County Historical Society. It’s located at 135 West Main Street in Circleville.
“We are so excited to host such an incredibly unique show,” JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Gallery Director, said. “This will be the first of its kind for us and the gallery.”