The American Red Cross is inviting blood donors to book their donation spot at Camp Do Good this summer!
Be part of something big this summer. Hike in to a blood drive to make a life changing donation for patients across the country. Donors are especially needed now to address a decline in blood donations in late spring which could begin to impact the blood supply as summer starts.
All who come to give in June will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. All who come to give June 1-30 will also be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two, including a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland, Elvis Entourage VIP tour and more! Terms apply: rcblood.org/elvismovie
Below are the five blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of June.
• UMC Williamsport Community– Crown Hill Golf Course, Thursday June 2 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
• South Bloomfield Community – South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House, Friday June 3 between 12 p.m.-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC
• Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room, Tuesday June 7 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville, Friday June 10 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
• Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall, Wednesday June 15 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
