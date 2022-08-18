APG announces leadership promotions

Amanda Mongomery has been promoted to senior general manager of Southern Ohio for APG Media. Mark Cohen has been promoted to a new position in Adams Publishing Group overseeing APG Ohio/Eastern North Carolina.

A leadership retirement in the Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina division allowed two promotions for APG Ohio/Michigan.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments