CIRCLEVILLE - Local artists now have a chance to have their photos featured in the Images of Pickaway Calendar that benefits the scholarship fund at ArtsaRound.
Dale Herron, president of ArtsaRound, said submissions should reflect the theme of “Pickaway County."
"This doesn’t necessarily mean a specific scene depicting something in our area. Entries can show the historical aspect, the agricultural aspect, the social/spiritual components, architecture, industrial and more," he said. "They can also abstractly portray the vibe, the culture, the hopes and promises of where we are as a county. Photography, paintings, illustrations, graphic design, abstract work or dimensional pieces are welcome"
The theme is in line with previous years calendars, which are used as a fundraiser for the organizations Pre-Collegiate Visual Scholarship fund.
Herron said the scholarship is awarded to a promising student from a Pickaway County school that has interest in a potential career in the field of visual arts.
"This is open to students in grades seven through 11, and will award a monetary amount to go towards extra-curricular education in an area of interest to the student," he said. "We have a working relationship with the Columbus College of Art & Design to help scholarship winners find a class that may be help to them as they refine their skillset."
Herron said the main winner of the scholarship will be awarded $400 to go towards art classes and $100 gift certificate for art supplies.
"Because of a larger number of calendar sales last year, we were able to award multiple second-place awards," he said.
In addition, the remaining funds are used to fund other initiatives in Pickaway County.
"Any money collected from calendar sales after satisfying our scholarship budget will go towards other ArtsaRound endeavors, such as maintaining our gallery or accruing funding for public art projects," Herron said.
Herron said people can submit up to 5 entries to pickawayartsaround@gmail.com. The Deadline is Aug. 31.
"A jury will select the pieces to be included in the calendar," he said. "If chosen for the calendar, we will work with the entrants to obtain print-quality files. Artists whose work is selected will be invited to display work in our Images of Pickaway Show that runs in Dec-Jan."
Herron said here have been a number of personal favorite pieces over the years, but he wouldn’t want to influence or stifle an artist by revealing his own tastes.
"My particular favorites are pieces that reflect the theme in a new or creative way," he said. "We’re all familiar with our county, but I’m hoping to see it depicted in a unique way that makes me smile or think. I also love to see entries from artists that have never entered before. Aspects of Pickaway County that I’d really like to see in entries include: the culture, historical, social, and future-forward themes."
Herron said the announcement for the Calendar Gala is yet to come but it's traditionally held the first or second Saturday in December at the Gallery located at 135 W. Main Street in Circleville.