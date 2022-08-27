Birth Announcement Aug 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Isla Grace Diehl was born Aug. 17, 2022 at RRiverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Isla weighed 8lbs at birth. Her parents are Hannah Diehl (List) and Robert Diehl of 19685 Wampler Drive, Stoutsville. Siblings are Channing (4) and Hattie (3). Grandparents are Bob and Donna Diehl, Circleville; Brent and Malena List, Celina; Tom and Betty Varney, Celina; Carolyn List, Celina. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Barthelmas fields named after longtime soccer volunteer Missing woman found dead Tuesday morning UFOs spotted in Circleville IOOF Building gets new lease on life Former GE plant to be partially torn down Trending Recipes