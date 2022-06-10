CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm High Braves’ Class of 2022 was awarded their diplomas in front a standing-room only crowd filled with family and friends on Friday, May 27.
Braves’ 98 seniors walked into the gymnasium to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” as performed by the Logan Elm Concert Band.
See page A4 for Principal Nate Smith’s full remarks.
“You have to be the one to figure things out for you! If you truly want to succeed in life, nobody can do that for you,” Smith said. “There’s no one to blame, it’s nobody else’s fault, your life is up to you, PERIOD. You will get knocked down, no doubt, if you don’t want to get knocked down again, you have to be the one to figure out why it happened, how you can fix it, how to pick yourself back up. You have all of the talent you’ll ever need to do this, now you need to figure out the most critical part, determination.”
Valedictory addresses were given by Annie Karshner and Josielyn Martin.
Wylie Lytle and Adriana Collier gave the salutatory addresses.
Hannah Eve Taylor performed “This is Me” from the movie/broadway production of Greatest Showman.
Members of the Board of Education, Superintendent Timothy Williams and Assistant Principal Dan Hugus presented diplomas to the Braves’ Class of 2022.
