CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department officially has two new members with some experience following their swearing in this week.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson swore in Michael Haughey and Tyler Harrison this week as new fire fighters.
Haughey, 39, and Harrison, 32, both have previous experience in fire departments.
Harrison grew up in Grove City and got his started his fire experience at Mechanicsburg Fire Department, where he still works part time, and just left a job as an on site EMT for Amazon.
“After about a year of that I’m looking forward to getting back into the fire service full time,” Harrison said.
Harrison found an interest in the fire service at age 20.
“It’s a different path than most people starting out, I’m glad to finally land a full time gig,” he said.
Harrison said he chose Circleville because of hearing Captain Mike Shroyer
talk about it. The two of them previously knew each other from their time at Mechanicsburg.
“We’ve stayed in touch and he’s always talked really positively about this play,” Harrison said. “I finally took a shot at it and hopefully I’ll have a full career down here.”
Haughey is a 2001 Circleville High School graduate and has lived in Circleville his whole life. After high school he stared firefighting in the Navy and has volunteered and worked part time since he left for Williamsport, Scioto Township, Harrison Township and Union Township in Ross County.
“It’s come full circle for me coming home,” he said. “Once I started in the military I knew that this is something that I love doing.”
Haughey, who was accompanied by his wife Tiffany and his son Knox at the swearing in, said working at Circleville is a homecoming and culmination of his career so far.
“It’s been part time, part time, part time and this is full time, which is way better than seven part time jobs,” he said. “It’s also coming home, where I know the area, and I’m able to give back to the community.
Both Haughey and Harrison being from the area know about the Pumpkin Show and were looking forward to the challenge of tackling it from the first responder perspective.
“I always come every year with friends and family and it’s nice to be a part of it for the first time in my career,” Harrison said.
Haughey has some experience with it.
“Working for Scioto Township for the last two years I got kind of an idea of it but it’ll be fun,” he said.
Chief Thompson spoke highly of the two men, who both tested well, they within tenths of a point to one another through the interview process, and came highly recommended from other area departments.
“They both interviewed really well and they both come with experience,” Thompson said of the two men. “We’re actually going to have some experience along with our new hires. I think they’ll do really well.”
“I’m excited to get them plugged into their shifts and keep moving forward,” Thompson added.
Thompson acknowledged that historically the department has hired mostly people fresh from the academy or people with a year or two of part time experience.
“Haughey is from Circleville and knows the area and [Harrison] we just have to get acclimated to town,” he said.
Thompson said the raises have been helpful to keeping the departments staff up.
“It’s hard to hire someone at $15 an hour, now with the new contract I think that will bring more longevity, he said. “I’d like to see everyone that’s here retire from here. We had a gentleman just leave and go to Columbus but the only reason was because he’s from Westerville. I think now with the new contract the union got, this will get us to the point we won’t have turnover like we did before. The people that stayed here when the pay was low did because they love the place and now that they make a little more money I think it’ll be harder for people to pull away. It would have to be something tremendous to make them leave because they’ve found that home.”
Thompson said the two new hires bring the staffing back up to 18 full-time firefighters, 6 per shift, and they’ll complete a two-week orientation followed by a few more weeks of training before they’re added to their spots on shift.
“We already have them assigned to their shifts and once they’re through orientation they’ll get plugged into their shifts where they’ll count as extra until they are signed off by the training officer and shift captain as manpower,” he said. “It’s typically about a five week process.”
Thompson said the department’s runs are still up as they had 389 for the month of May.
“We were at 1,371 runs to the end of April and that puts us over 1,700 for the year,” he said. “We’re really busy.”