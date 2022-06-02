CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Sheriff's Office arrested a man who confessed to driving through a gate and later, stealing a woman's cellphone.
Christopher T. Tanner, 36, of Circleville was charged with vandalism, a fourth degree felony, for running through the access gate, and with theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for stealing the cell phone, according to the sheriff's office.
Shortly before noon on Tuesday, PCSO was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gate had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it.
The “23 Access Gate” is a gate used by emergency personnel, in emergency situations only to get from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office property to US Rte. 23.
Detectives began going through video footage and found where a dark blue Honda CRV drove through the gate at approximately 6:54 a.m. Tuesday. The man got out of the vehicle and moved the broken gate the rest of the way and sped off, according to the PCSO.
Man in the video was identified as Tanner by a Corrections Sergeant who was assisting in the investigation.
Detectives and patrol deputies went to Tanner's last known address where they located him and the blue Honda CRV.
It was also discovered that a little while after Tanner ran his vehicle through the gate, he went to the Circleville Walmart and allegedly stole a female’s cell phone, according to the PCSO. Tanner then turned the phone into EcoATM, where he received money for it. The phone was recovered by deputies and returned to its owner.
Detectives interviewed Tanner on scene where he admitted to driving through the access gate, according to the PCSO. Tanner also admitted to taking the phone and told investigators where he sold it at, according to the PCSO.
"I would like the thank all the divisions within the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office for their hard work and solving this crime so quickly," Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.