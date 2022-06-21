CIRCLEVILLE — Even though 2022 will be the first year the district will have an Ag program, Circleville still managed to come out on top and win the Ag Olympics at the Pickaway County Fair Monday night.
The event now in it's second year, features hay bale stacking, an egg relay race, lasso toss competition, and hay bale pictionary for each of the teams with other spectator events sprinkled throughout the games.
The Circleville team, who was down a member, came out on top. Logan Elm finished second, Teays Valley finished third and Westfall finished fourth.
Gage Thompson, one of the junior fair board members behind the event, said he thought it went well and they'll look to build on the event again next year.
"I think it went really well and we're working very hard to make it the best we can," he said. "We're trying new things out as time goes on."
Thompson said they had a practice run with other people to see how the event would go.
"We pulled random people off the street and had them look at the event to tell us how it is," he said. "For the most part we try our best to include everyone as best we can. We invited the kids down to chuck the water balloons, they love that. We didn't have as many balloons as last year."
Thompson said he was very happy with the outcome.
"My co-chair [Makayla Robinson] did an amazing job helping me knock it out," he said. "She's a really good people person and I can't talk in front of anyone else."
Thompson said he felt like after this year they've got a good idea of what's going to work and what's not moving forward.
"I'm glad that all the schools got to make it out this year, I tried really hard to get in contact with everybody," he said. "We'll be doing this all again next year."
Jay Jude, senior fair board member, said he too thought the event went well.
"I think it went really well, it was fun to see all the different people come out and cheer for the different teams," he said. "That was the best part. We'd like to see it get bigger. Gage will be leaving the junior fair board next year but he's done a great job for two years. I'm impressed."
The Pickaway County Fair continues though Saturday.