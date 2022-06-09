CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville heard an update from The Montrose Group, the consultant working to help draft the city’s next strategic plan.
Jamie Beier Grant, economic development director for The Montrose Group, spoke during a committee of the whole meeting about their process, next steps and to ask for any ideas or concerns council members had about their procedure to develop the strategic plan which should be completed by the end of the year.
Council President Barry Keller reported that council had established a project team of himself, Council Member and Strategic Planning Committee Chair Sheri Theis, Mayor Don McIlroy, Auditor Mark Bidwell, and Representatives from Montrose Group Grant, and Harrison Crume, manager of economic development to work through the plan.
“We had our first meeting last week to talk about things like the stakeholder lists, expectations, and I had them be prepared to talk tonight with the entire council and to receive questions from us,” Keller said.
Grant explained the three steps to the process, which she said had three steps, the learn, listen and do phases.
“That’s the process we utilize to go through the project and to really build a foundation for who Circleville is, what the data shows as to who Circleville is and from there to listen to what the community has to say, different stakeholders within the community to hear about challenges, the opportunities and priorities, things of that nature we want to focus on and incorporate as we’re building out the do phase which is the deliverables of the actual items we’re going to make for the project,” Grant said.
Grant said they’ve already started the work by establishing the project team and set up bi-weekly meetings to talk through where Montrose is through the process.
“We take in the data, discuss the and digest the data and talk about our next steps for the next meeting and we use it as a process to chip away at the different aspects of the project to keep us on track to deliver the final plan with actionable steps later this year,” Grant said.
Council made several suggestions including making an effort to reach people beyond a town hall or a survey because generally speaking the people that respond or attend those are people that will be captured as part of stakeholder meetings and they want to include more voices.
As it stands some of the focus groups include a cross section of the business community, government, education and community organizations.
“Five to ten people in each of those that are a good representation of those communities,” Grant said. “You know the community best and can help us identify who those individuals will be.”
Another question council asked was how far in the process the rest of the city will receive updates. Grant suggested an executive summary delivered monthly as opposed to giving full council all the data they collect because it’s so comprehensive.
“[The committee] will get all of the hard data and the documents that we go through with the project team,” Grant said. “We want to work and go through Sheri’s committee to be the guide post to lift the report up through to get eyes and ears to get the draft report completed and ultimately that committee will sign off on the final document. Within that we have also built in the half time project update and the two-minute update to give it a football analogy.”
“When we go into the listen phase we’ll have a high level picture of all the date we’ve collected and we’ll condense it down and present a high level picture of the Circleville community with what local, state and federal data is telling us…we’ll then craft conversation around what the data is showing us and what we’re trying to accomplish in the plan,” Grant added.
Keller concluded by saying he took notes from the meeting that he will take with him for the next time the committee meets to discuss what Montrose has found.
“I’ve got notes from all the points that have been brought up and maybe we’ll be able to address them at the focus group next week,” Keller said. “We look to Montrose as experts on how to facilitate all this to make it happen.”
Grant said as they work through it, council knows the community better and it’s their plan.
“We have in our mind what our box looks like but it’s your community and you know the people a lot better than we do so we know that we need to step outside of our box and I think that’s the beauty of working together and the bi-weekly calls with the project team,” she said. “You rely on us to figure out that box but we rely on you to push outside the box so it’s a great representation of the community and the work we’re doing.”