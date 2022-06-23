CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City School Board has heard a proposal by the City of Circleville to acquire the Corwin Street property that is currently a ball diamond and field.
The Circleville City School District still owns the property which is next to the former Everts School campus that was sold to the city in 2014 to helped facilitate the educational wing of the building being turned into senior housing and the gym and industrial arts wing eventually becoming what is now Everts Center.
Announcing ahead of time, Circleville Board of Education President Tony Reeser told those in attendance that they wouldn’t make a decision at that meeting but they would discuss it in executive session, which followed comments from the public.
“We’ve received this offer from the city, we’re considering that, some new information came in today from our legal counsel and the facilities committee has already discussed it and they’re bringing it to the full board tonight for discussion in executive session but there will not be a vote tonight.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, and former city council member Tom Spring both spoke at the meeting.
Spring went first, sharing that the park was not far from his childhood home on south court street, one he now owns, and spoke about the importance of community parks for a number of different reasons.
“Our economic development director said parks are essential for economic development and university research shows that when people plan to retire if they plan to relocate one of the top factors they look at is if they have a wealth of recreational opportunities for them,” he said. “Circleville is not one of those communities. We can cheerlead until the cows come home how good our city is but the fact is there are no community parks in this town.”
Spring said parks and recreation were a necessary component of life and that neighborhood parks have to be accessed by walking or riding their bikes for kids in the area.
“A couple of days ago I was behind my house on Elm avenue and kids were playing ball in the street and why they were doing that at twilight time was because they have no neighborhood park to play ball at that they can walk to,” he said.
Spring said the city and the schools should work together to create a community park on the lot at Corwin Street.
“The kids in these areas deserve the same access that me and my buddies had when we were kids,” he said. “Now’s the time to do something to benefit the community and the school and city need to collaborate and work together for the common good. If you’re not going to hire a planner to engage neighborhood planner to come up with neighborhood amenities I encourage you to give it to or sell it to the city or long term lease so the city can develop a true neighborhood park.
The kids of the south end truly need it, more than anybody else. All the major parks are on the periphery on the north, east and west sides of the city.”
Spring said the city didn’t need another parking lot in that spot.
“I drive by there multiple times a week for years attending to my house and there’s never more than 10 cars and there’s 75 spaces. The city put a premium on asphalt and not on common sense. The last thing we need is another parking lot. That is not the highest and best use of that land.”
McIlroy, echoing some of Spring’s statements explained his vision for the park and presented some drawings to the school board. He was at the meeting at the request of Circleville City Council.
“The city of Circleville is changing rapidly as is Pickaway County,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of development, a lot of commercial space up north and a lot of retail and now we’re beginning to see residential come into the city of Circleville…today I met with a developer that wants to put in a development of 800 units close to this campus. Things are changing.”
McIlroy said people want to move to Circleville because of quality of life.
“They want good schools, they want good neighborhoods and they want things to do for their kids,” he said.
McIlroy highlighted the city parks including Ted Lewis Park, Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, Smith Park, Garden Parkway Park and Triangle Park.
“[Corwin Street] would be idea for a park where we want to put a skatepark in there, basketball courts in there and possible pickle ball courts,” he said. “There are many things we could put in there to attract people to this area.”
McIlroy said he president Superintendent Kimberly Halley with a letter stating the city was interested in buying the property and spoke about the district and the city’s cooperation on the Everts project and other projects in the past.
“We have a history of working together and it’s very easy to transfer property from one government entity to another,” he said. “I encourage you to think about this park at this property and I encourage you to listen to what City Council would like to do from this property. I hear always that there’s nothing for kids to do, well there are a lot of things for kids to do, but there’s more we can do. The south side is underserved and we need to change that.”