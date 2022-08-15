LOCKBOURNE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that sent a Columbus man to an area hospital Sunday after allegedly being stabbed in his left hand after an argument about a ride home.
Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call at 5:06 p.m. Sunday about Roshawn S. Adkins who had been stabbed at 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 just south of Lockbourne, said a press release from the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they located Adkins, 18, of Columbus with his girlfriend, the couple told deputies that the suspect was still inside the house with the knife. Deputies entered the trailer and took the suspect Savanna J. Dillow, 17, of Columbus into custody after a struggle due to her allegedly resisting arrest, press release said.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the struggle ensued after a an argument over finding a ride back to Columbus when Adkins’ left hand was stabbed.
Adkins was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for treatment for his wound, by Harrison Township EMS.
Dillow was transported to the Multi County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster. She was charged initially through the Pickaway County Juvenile Court with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony and Resisting Arrest a second degree misdemeanor, both charges are filed as if committed by an adult.
Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked the South Bloomfield Police Department and the Harrison Township EMS for their assistance at the scene and said the incident is still under investigation.
