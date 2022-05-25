Congrats to Pickaway seniors Staff Reports May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pickaway County’s high school seniors will be graduating on Friday. Congratulations!Circleville High School’s commencement begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the gym.Valedictorian is Emily Cooper and salutatorian is Olivia Wastier.Logan Elm High School’s commencement begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the football field. Valedictorians are Annie Karshner and Josielyn Martin. Salutatorians are Adriana Collier and Wylie Lytle.Teays Valley High School’s commencement begins at 7 p.m. p.m. at Viking Stadium. If there is inclement weather, graduation ceremonies will be in the TVHS gym.Valedictorian are Cheryl Arledge, Tyler Bradley, Nathan Chapman, Kess Cline, Andrew Dean, Baylor Dunn, Olivia Duty, Makaylah Ekegren, Eli Gregg, Emma Helwagen, Brooklynn Hess, Ellen Hill, Connor Hoffhines, Jenna Horsley, Haley Loudin, Natalie Newton, Garyn Orahood, Nathaniel Reynard, Jacob Rivera, Makayla Robinson, Elijah Suhayda, Alyssa Williard and Kamryn Withrow.School only has valedictorians, no salutatorians.Westfall High School’s commencement begins at 8 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium.School’s three honor graduates, who have the highest overall grade point average, are Olivia Barnes, Madison Brown and Claire Latham. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Valedictorian Salutatorian Education School University Commencement High School Gymnasium Senior Graduate Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Police investigating Circleville man's death Circleville Schools hires treasurer Roundtown Players to perform "Puffs" next two weekends Circleville City Schools promotes several new administrators Council hears from mayor, two residents and approves legislation Trending Recipes