CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard an update on the Charter process, approved the initial steps in the 2023 budget and heard from three residents during their meeting late Tuesday night.
Tom Kopec, charter commission chairman, gave an update on the status of the process of bringing the charter to the voters. The city has already approved legislation for the measure to appear on the ballot.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government. Voters will vote to adopt the charter on Aug. 2 during a special election. Voting will take place at The Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center on Lancaster Pike.
“Currently the charter itself is at the printer and we expect over the next week or two it’ll be distributed,” he said. “We’ve had some supply issues, things we’ve heard over and over, but we’ll still meat the deadline and have it in hand by july 2.”
Kopec once again spoke about the charter and what it does in a brief summary.
“When voters look at what’s there they’re going to see that it gains local control and the future of Circleville being in the hands of local voters, it talks about the government being able to respond to its needs,” Kopec said. “It talks about professional management, the city is run by a trained skilled manager looking to generate new non-tax revenues that’s overseen by city council and it talks about continuity of government.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, two members of the Board of Zoning Appeals resigned from their positions, Rev. Dave Getreu and Josh Ford both citing a lack of free time due to additional responsibilities in other areas of their lives.
“As you might imagine, I’ve become extremely busy and it’s for this reason I find myself needing to resign from my position on the board of Zoning Appeals effective this evening,” Getreu said. “I can no longer faithfully serve on the board of zoning appeals. I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished on the Board of Zoning Appeals and wish the city the best in properly enforcing the zoning ordinances written by city council.”
Ford, during his comments, echoed what much of Getreu said but without naming names said he felt like the board didn’t have the support of the city.
“I unfortunately do not leave the board of zoning appeals on a good note,” Ford said. “When we were appointed we did the best we could with what we were given but that seems like that just wasn’t enough. I wish I could say that this council was fully behind us but that’s not the case unfortunately.”
Council approved the first step in the 2023 budget process, meeting a deadline required by the Ohio Revised Code to submit the initial budget to the county auditor.
During the discussion, Mark Bidwell, city auditor, was asked about the total budget for 2023 as part of the legislation. As it stands now, the city is budgeting for $18.85 million in expenses on $17.87 million in revenue. This is something Bidwell acknowledged following the meeting.
“During the initial budget process, departments will put together a “wish-list” of projects they want to take on, and this balloons the expenses,” Bidwell said. “After the initial budget is completed, we start looking at the wish-list and begin narrowing down what can actually be afforded and make sure that the expenses end up lower than our initial estimated receipts. I have gone back on the history of the cities budgets and this is the closest the two numbers have been in at least 5 years.”
Tom Spring, former city council member, spoke on the same topic, saying they were the last original members of that board that was started just a couple of years ago.
“They swore an oath to uphold the ordinances of the city of Circleville and took that oath seriously as they gave of themselves to uphold the rule of law and render just decisions as a quasi-judicial body,” Spring said. “They suffered hostility that no board should ever have to tolerate and for me having worked in other communities where boards of zoning appeals are cherished and valued I was amazed at the hostility that came from the [Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy].”
Spring also suggested a small stipend for all board members.
“If you can afford millions of dollars that you’re dinging the taxpayers for the luxury of duplicate dispatching you can afford $25,000 to $40,000 to support these boards and commissions,” Spring said. “The public deserves nothing less and they deserve to have elected officials who live in a world the rest of us live and not in the land of make believe.”
In other news, McIlroy told City Council Tuesday night he spoke with several of the buyers of the downtown properties that went up for auction after the sale earlier in the day, all who told him they want to invest in the property.
Buildings at 117 Pinckney Street, 115 E. Main Street, 107 W. Main Street, and the building that houses 117 and 119 E. Franklin Street and the Building of 105, 107, 107 1/2 and 109 E. Main Street all sold during the auction.
Among the properties sold include the former movie theater.
“I spoke with [the theater buyer] after the sale and it is her desire to keep it as a movie theater or a stage where you can put on plays,” McIlroy said. “I talked with all of the folks afterward, with the exception of Elite Construction, and they all plan on getting very, very busy with these projects.”
City Council also passed an ordinance to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to make improvements on U.S. Route 22, also known as West Main Street, within the city limits. The work will take place from the railroad tracks westward to the Scioto River as part of improvements being made to the U.S. Route 23 and U.S. Route 22 interchange.
“This is part of the gateway project the mayor’s been trying to get done since he came into office,” Todd Brady, council member and chair of the service committee where the ordinance originated said. “This is the state doing a little bit of the work, adding to some of the work he’s already accomplished.”
Jeff Hallinan, council member, also asked council to submit feedback to him on the process for approving people to the various boards council fills moving forward, citing lack of vetting in the past and wanting to have stronger representation and recruitment.
"I put down the four basic things we need to make sure we do and I'd love to hear you input but I don't need it now," he said. "We've had previous people that did not meet the criteria i.e. they weren't living in the city but were suppose to. Some of these in the new zoning code have specific criteria but some don't. This is just a start and proposed procedures."
In addition to the above mentioned legislation, city council approved legislation to grant the use of city streets for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament to Uptown Circleville, making a modification to the bed tax to include all properties with at least one room for rent to include new things like Airbnb and Vrbo, and to allow the director of cable television to purchase a new vehicle.