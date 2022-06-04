Pickaway Township Fire Department reports there was motor vehicle crash with serious injuries around 2:49 p.m. Friday on US 23 at Interstate Battery.

Fire department posted to social media that the first arriving crew found two vehicles with heavy damage, possible entrapment. Command was established and additional units were requested.

The initially reported trapped victim was able to self extricate, fire department said. One of the victims was transported to Columbus via air transport with serious injuries in critical condition.

Names of the injured parties have not been released.

Fire department posted, “before assumptions are made, this crash was not caused by speed or distracted driving.”

Pickaway Twp Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Union Twp (Ross) and Circleville as well as Medflight, Pickaway County Sheriffs Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We would like thank all of our mutual crews who assisted on the scene,” PTFD said.

